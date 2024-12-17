Inspired by ‘Alien’ and ‘Minions’ Movie Tech, StrikerVR’s NOLA-Made Device Brings Hollywood-Level Haptics to Home Gaming

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 17, 2024) — 2024 has marked a significant year for video game technology in New Orleans, with the opening of DAQA’s new video game testing facility in the city.

Adding to this wave of innovation, StrikerVR, a leader in haptic technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Mavrik VR blaster. Designed and created in the heart of New Orleans, the Mavrik promises to deliver the most immersive and physically engaging gaming experience to date, transforming any space into an interactive virtual arena.The Mavrik transforms any space—from living rooms to backyards—into an interactive virtual environment, using cutting-edge haptic feedback to enhance player interaction.

The Mavrik is built around StrikerVR’s advanced haptic technology, which allows users to feel their virtual surroundings in a way that traditional VR systems cannot match. According to StrikerVR founder and creative director Martin Holly, the Mavrik aims to take VR beyond the limitations of screens and stationary setups.

“The Mavrik isn’t just a VR accessory; it’s the portal to sensory critical mass,” Holly said. “With our technology, you’re not confined to a couch or a screen—you’re fully immersed and engaged with your virtual environment. It’s the ‘Duck Hunt’ gun of VR, but your entire house becomes the game.”

Mavrik Bundle and Games

Pre-orders for the Mavrik are now open on StrikerVR’s website, with a limited number of units available for Christmas delivery. The Mavrik bundle, priced at $499, includes the blaster and three games that highlight its capabilities:

The Mavrik Blaster: This VR blaster offers unmatched recoil and tactile feedback, with over 4.5 hours of untethered playtime.

Three Games:

Under Cover: A lightgun cover shooter inspired by arcade classics, where players act as undercover agents battling a powerful megacorp. The game features the Active Cover System, allowing players to duck to reload during intense combat.

Tower Tag: A tactical team-based shooter that challenges players to capture towers and outmaneuver opponents in a futuristic VR battlefield. The game has a growing competitive esports community.

Laser Limbo: Developed by freeroam-ar, this game turns a player’s house or backyard into a virtual arena filled with intricate laser mazes. It combines mixed-reality gameplay with fast-paced FPS action.

StrikerVR’s Expertise in Haptic Technology

StrikerVR’s expertise in haptic technology comes from its experience in theme parks and the entertainment industry. The company’s haptic systems have powered attractions for Universal Studios, Netflix and major films like “Army of the Dead,” “Aliens” and “Minions.” With the Mavrik, StrikerVR is bringing this level of immersive technology into the consumer market.

“Haptics are the missing link in achieving true VR immersion,” said Holly. “Sight and sound pull you into the game, but touch completes the experience. The Mavrik lets you feel every pulse, impact, and movement, making VR more realistic than ever.”

The Mavrik is the first in a new line of consumer haptic products from StrikerVR. The company plans to continue expanding the possibilities of gaming and virtual reality with future innovations.

For more information or to pre-order the Mavrik, visit strikervr.com.