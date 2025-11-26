At Solar Alternatives, a team of energy experts is working to help the Gulf South community take ownership of their energy consumption back by maximizing their understanding and gaining more reliability out of the money spent to power their lives. By working with businesses and households from Texas to Western Florida, Solar Alternatives is working to make a better, more affordable world for everyone.

As the Gulf Coast’s leading provider of clean energy systems and management solutions, including solar and battery storage design, installation, and maintenance, Solar Alternatives was born from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. As a physics grad student with engineering roots, Jeffrey Cantin saw the need to help rebuild New Orleans after the devastating storm and witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of power being left vulnerable in a crisis. Beyond their commercial work, Solar Alternatives has also partnered with Louisiana to create the Community Lighthouse Project, a network of 85 congregations and community institutions equipped with commercial-scale solar power and backup battery capacity across New Orleans. The largest renewable energy community resilience hub network in the world, Solar Alternatives, is doing its part to ensure that New Orleans is powered and prepared for when the next storm comes.

For seventeen years now, Solar Alternatives has worked to help communities have ownership of the power they use or waste, as the case may be. From simple solutions like smart thermostats and energy monitoring all the way to solar batteries, Solar Alternatives representatives can inspect and recommend simple solutions for lasting results that make all the difference when disaster strikes and when the power bill comes due.

Learn more at solalt.com.

5804 River Oaks Road • New Orleans

504-208-4992 • solalt.com