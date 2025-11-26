Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices spanning Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, RNGD is a vertically integrated builder with expertise in commercial construction, infrastructure, steel fabrication, MEP systems, and off-site manufacturing.

“What first drew me to RNGD was the company’s reputation for doing things differently, not just in construction, but in how it values people,” says Tanya Freeman, VP of Administration. “If you’re looking for a place where your work matters and your growth is supported, RNGD is it.”

RNGD’s success is rooted in the Renegade Delivery Method (RDM)—an integrated approach to project delivery that unites design, manufacturing, and construction under one team to deliver projects faster, safer, and with greater cost certainty than traditional design-build methods. By designing to incorporate off-site manufacturing into complex builds, RNGD is helping reshape the workforce by lowering barriers to entry into construction. Safer, controlled environments open doors for individuals from nontraditional backgrounds or pivoting careers, while programs through Renegade Academy offer opportunities to upskill, earn certifications, and develop leadership skills on the job.

“For someone who did not graduate from college with a construction management degree, I am able to help lead other individuals and pass along the opportunities allowed to me,” says Tramel Smith, Operations Leader, Steel. “Since I started with RNGD almost eleven years ago, I’ve built a family, a house, done so many things I never thought would have been possible.”

“You will not find a more dedicated group of individuals than those at RNGD,” adds Ashlyn Martinez, Executive Project Associate. “We truly have the most unique culture, and I am so proud to be part of it.”

1450 L & A Road • Metairie

504-620-8022 • rngd.com