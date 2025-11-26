Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider

This content is brought to you by our sponsors. Click here to learn more.

Inside the Industry

RNGD

Commercial Construction

November 26, 2025   |By

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices spanning Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, RNGD is a vertically integrated builder with expertise in commercial construction, infrastructure, steel fabrication, MEP systems, and off-site manufacturing.

“What first drew me to RNGD was the company’s reputation for doing things differently, not just in construction, but in how it values people,” says Tanya Freeman, VP of Administration. “If you’re looking for a place where your work matters and your growth is supported, RNGD is it.”

RNGD’s success is rooted in the Renegade Delivery Method (RDM)—an integrated approach to project delivery that unites design, manufacturing, and construction under one team to deliver projects faster, safer, and with greater cost certainty than traditional design-build methods. By designing to incorporate off-site manufacturing into complex builds, RNGD is helping reshape the workforce by lowering barriers to entry into construction. Safer, controlled environments open doors for individuals from nontraditional backgrounds or pivoting careers, while programs through Renegade Academy offer opportunities to upskill, earn certifications, and develop leadership skills on the job.

“For someone who did not graduate from college with a construction management degree, I am able to help lead other individuals and pass along the opportunities allowed to me,” says Tramel Smith, Operations Leader, Steel. “Since I started with RNGD almost eleven years ago, I’ve built a family, a house, done so many things I never thought would have been possible.”

“You will not find a more dedicated group of individuals than those at RNGD,” adds Ashlyn Martinez, Executive Project Associate. “We truly have the most unique culture, and I am so proud to be part of it.”

1450 L & A Road • Metairie

504-620-8022 • rngd.com

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter