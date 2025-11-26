Lambeth House, an upscale, nonprofit retirement community with over 25 years of dedication to the uptown New Orleans area, isn’t just a luxurious place to live; it’s a community deeply rooted in the local culture, one built on trust, stability, and a commitment to active, vibrant lifestyles for adults ages 62 and over. Designed for those who want to stay active, engaged, and live life fully, Lambeth House combines luxury independent living amenities with a focus on wellness and personalized comfort. Each living space is customizable, allowing residents to design their surroundings in a way that reflects their personal style and comfort. Amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center, an indoor saltwater swimming pool, and an all-faiths chapel are also available, creating a space where luxury, community, and holistic living come seamlessly together. As a Life Plan community, Lambeth House also ensures peace of mind for Independent Living residents, offering seamless support with assisted living and nursing care available on-site if ever needed.

Most recently, Lambeth House is proud to unveil its newly expanded independent living residences, featuring a variety of airy, open-floor plans with breathtaking views of the Mississippi River and Audubon Park.

“ I wish I had moved in sooner.” –a heartfelt reflection often expressed by a Lambeth House resident speaks to the warmth, ease, and maintenance-free living at Lambeth House. Lambeth House invites you to tour and experience it for yourself.

150 Broadway Street • New Orleans

504-865-1960 • lambethhouse.com