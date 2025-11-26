Born when a pair of performance-driven marketing agencies came together to create an all-in-one solution for businesses that want real, measurable growth, Blume is on a mission to do what other firms can’t: offer big results and deliver them every time. TMS Web & Ads By Chris have joined forces to create Blume. Peyton Tillotson (CEO – TMS Web) brings 9+ years of experience with websites & SEO, and Chris Coscia (CEO – Ads By Chris) brings 6+ years of experience with Google Ads, 4 of which formerly working at Google.

“Right now in marketing, there is a lot of fluff and a lot of agencies overpromising the world and underdelivering,” says Peyton. “Building websites and SEO has been a passion from a young age, and I love that I continue this passion with building a business in an industry that I love.”

Blending expertise in Google Ads with the creative and technical skills of modern web design and SEO, Blume helps businesses scale profitably through data-backed strategies that focus on quality searches, measurable ROI, and meaningful actions like leads and sales. Every campaign is designed to drive sustainable, long-term success rather than vanity metrics. To that end, Blume is currently offering a 30-day fee-free trial for any new Google Ads client, building campaigns, establishing tracking, and optimizing them for free to deliver results and ensure happy customers for long-lasting partnerships.

“There are a lot of settings within the digital advertising platforms that will spread your advertising spend out in different areas that aren’t as effective in driving net new business for your company,” says Chris. “Hiring a team, like Blume, who knows what they’re doing, will preserve your ad spend and ensure you show up when potential customers are looking for what you have to offer. Protecting your ad spend and delivering quality leads is our number one priority.”

To learn more, visit BlumeAgency.com.

