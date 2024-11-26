New Orleans has always been Built to Host but is primed to do so now more than ever. There are so many incredible events, meetings, and experiences currently happening in our city thanks to the tireless efforts of New Orleans & Company. With the massively successful Taylor Swift Concert Weekend, New Orleans hosted record-breaking numbers of visitors which translated to an incredible influx of dollars to local businesses and merchants. As the new year rolls around, the titanic combo of the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras will keep the city rocking and the good times rolling into a fruitful 2025. And all throughout, countless conferences, meetings, and conventions will be taking place across the city. New Orleans & Company will not stop working to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world, not only to live and work in but also to visit.

Founded in 1960, New Orleans & Company’s mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social, and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Whether that means welcoming the hundreds of thousands of conference attendees who come year after year or playing host to the biggest night in sports, New Orleans & Company knows how to put the city’s best foot forward. Representing over 1,100 member companies in the city’s hospitality community, New Orleans & Company knows that tourism is vital to our economy and works tirelessly to ensure the success of the industry translates to prosperity for our community.

2020 St. Charles Avenue • New Orleans

504-566-5011 • neworleans.com