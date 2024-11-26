Mullin has been transforming outdoor environments into beautiful, functional spaces that capture the vibrant culture of South Louisiana for nearly twenty years. Founded in 2007 by Chase Mullin with just an old Jeep and a borrowed trailer, the company quickly rose to prominence in New Orleans’ residential and commercial landscape market through its high-touch, white-glove service, and exceptional quality. Now with recent expansion into Baton Rouge and projects spanning South Louisiana, Mullin brings exceptional commercial and industrial landscaping solutions to communities throughout the Gulf Coast region. Specializing in projects that range from lush, climate-conscious landscapes to durable, functional outdoor spaces, Mullin’s commitment to top-tier design and craftsmanship ensures every project leaves a lasting impression.

Drawing inspiration from the rich Southern lifestyle, Mullin’s design approach reflects the region’s architectural heritage, local flora, and the community’s appreciation for versatile, outdoor spaces. Their team creates seamless, functional transitions that make each landscape—whether for businesses, industrial sites, or public spaces—a welcoming, impactful environment. With a dedicated team of over 200 professionals, including landscape architects, horticulturists, and other specialists, Mullin delivers innovative designs tailored to meet the unique demands of the Gulf Coast climate.

Recently named one of Lawn & Landscape’s Best Places to Work and honored with national awards from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) for work on the State Capitol Gardens and LCMC Health projects, Mullin has become a cornerstone of the region. Through innovative landscaping and a focus on community stewardship, Mullin continues to enrich South Louisiana with spaces that capture its spirit and enhance its beauty.

10356 River Road • St. Rose

504-275-6617 • mullinlandscape.com