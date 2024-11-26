Lambeth House, an upscale, nonprofit retirement community with over 25 years of dedication to the uptown New Orleans area, isn’t just a luxurious place to live; it’s a community deeply rooted in the local culture, one built on trust, stability, and a commitment to active, vibrant lifestyles for adults ages 62 and over. Designed for those who want to stay active, engaged, and live life fully, Lambeth House combines upscale independent living amenities with a focus on wellness and personalized comfort. Each living space is customizable, allowing residents to design their surroundings in a way that reflects their personal style and comfort. Amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center, an indoor saltwater swimming pool, and an all-faith chapel are also available, creating a space where luxury, community, and active aging come seamlessly together. As a Life Plan community, Lambeth House also ensures peace of mind for Independent Living residents, offering seamless support with assisted living and nursing care available onsite if ever needed.

Lambeth House is currently continuing to invest in the future of aging services in New Orleans with the expansion of 15 new independent living options featuring large, open floor plans, expanding its community into one it knows so well. The project is set for completion in August 2025.

Whether you’re seeking a vibrant social atmosphere, tailored wellness, or a beautiful place to call home, Lambeth House offers the charm of New Orleans with an elegance that redefines what it means to live well in retirement.

150 Broadway Street • New Orleans

504-865-1960 • lambethhouse.com