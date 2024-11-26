Login
Founded by Christen Arafeh, Crescent City College Consulting (CCCC) is more than a college advising service—it’s a catalyst for student success.

Located in Gretna, Louisiana, Crescent City College Consulting helps students across the Greater New Orleans area realize their college dreams and maximize scholarship potential. From researching the perfect major to submitting quality applications, finding relevant scholarships, and writing standout essays, CCCC and Arafeh take the hassle out of the applications and admissions process so that you can focus on what is important—your future.

CCCC’s mission is to educate, collaborate, and celebrate with college-bound undergraduate families navigating the admissions process. By empowering students to take responsibility for achieving their academic goals and emphasizing the importance of being able to afford the education of their dreams, Arafeh has led students to gain admission to top-tier universities and collectively secure over $1 million in scholarships. In addition to individual consulting, Arafeh offers workshops on scholarship applications, essay writing, and resume building, providing students with the skills they need to succeed beyond high school. These techniques and more will soon be readily available in her book, as she works closer and closer to her milestone goal of finding the “Million Dollar Scholar”.

With Crescent City College Consulting, Arafeh hopes to transform New Orleans’ college-bound landscape by equipping the next generation with the confidence and resources to achieve their dreams.

To learn more and see how CCCC can set you on a path to collegiate success, please visit ccccnola.com.

614 2nd Street • Gretna

504-884-0960 • ccccnola.com

