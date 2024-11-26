Melding entertainment and business into a formula for commercial success, Advidly has grown from a modest local marketing and video production firm into a sizable force in the industry. Founded in 2020 by Skyler Stroup (music industry and digital marketing veteran), Drake Matlock (videographer/filmmaker), and Tony Broussard (event & entertainment expert), Advidly began creating content for New Orleans institutions such as NOLA.com & The Advocate, LCMC, and GNO Sports Foundation and has rapidly expanded its reach to national brands and entertainers like Red Bull, Amazon Music, The Revivalists, and Big Freedia.

The Advidly difference comes from crafting creative solutions that deliver real results. While successfully producing engaging video content in the early days, Stroup soon realized that clients needed a guide for how to best present that content — a partner who understood both the creative and business sides of marketing and advertising. To that end, Advidly’s team of designers, videographers, and brand managers create strategies & unique story-based content for new & growing brands, built atop a proven system for success.

With national reach and local roots, Advidly’s focus on hospitality, customer service, community building, and engagement is a direct reflection of the city they operate from. Nowhere in the world can entertainment and commerce live as symbiotically as New Orleans. Advidly understands this relationship intuitively and works tirelessly to build their client’s brands from local fixation to global sensation. Through the use of High-End Brand Impact Videos, Live Event Coverage, Digital Advertising, Online Community Building, and Fractional CMO solutions, Advidly dances to the notes, the tempo, and the rhythms of the modern media marketplace and is ready to help your organization sing its song.

3014 Dauphine Street, Suite A • New Orleans

504-882-9177 • advidly.com