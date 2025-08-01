Inside Look at Louisiana’s Plan to Grow its Workforce

In a major pivot away from traditional economic development incentives, Louisiana has officially launched its new High Impact Jobs Program, a grant-based initiative designed to grow the state’s talent pool and reward companies for creating high-paying jobs that benefit local communities.

The program, signed into law in 2024 as Act 330, replaces more than $400 million in expiring tax credits with targeted grants for employers who add jobs that pay above the average wage in their respective parishes.

According to Ileana Ledet, the chief economic competitiveness officer at Louisiana Economic Development (LED), “We’ve moved away from traditional tax credits and instead are offering grants that directly support companies creating the kinds of jobs that pay salaries that can make a real difference for families and communities.”

By tying incentives to wages rather than headcount alone, state leaders hope to generate a multiplier effect that boosts local incomes and spurs long-term economic growth.

Unlike one-size-fits-all subsidies, the new model is context-sensitive: companies in rural parishes don’t have to match metro wages, but they do need to offer above-average compensation for their region.

In economically distressed communities, the threshold is even lower.

“To qualify, jobs must pay above-average wages for the specific parish they’re in,” explained Ledet. “That means a business in rural Louisiana isn’t held to the same wage standard as one in a big metro area — but both are expected to raise the bar locally. It’s a smarter, fairer way to drive economic growth and wage growth.”

The High Impact Jobs Program is set to roll out in phases beginning this summer, with LED coordinating closely with the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), higher education leaders, and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS).

“Together, we’ll help make sure there’s a steady stream of trained workers ready to step into these jobs — and grow with them,” said Ledet.

As the High Impact Jobs Program opens its first round of applications, let’s take a closer look at how state and regional partners are working to align workforce development with real-time employer needs.

FUEL Targets Workforce Growth in Energy and Tech

While LED’s new incentives aim to spark job creation across the state, another effort is working to ensure Louisiana’s workforce is ready for the energy jobs of tomorrow.

The Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) initiative, anchored by LSU and backed by a record $160 million NSF Engines grant and $67.5 million from LED, is uniting colleges, universities, state agencies and industry leaders in an ambitious plan to reimagine Louisiana’s energy workforce.

Earlier this year, FUEL awarded nearly $900,000 in grants to 13 projects through its Seed and Scale Funds, which prioritize rapid expansion and experimentation.

Scale grants of $100,000 each help existing programs expand their reach within a year, while Seed grants support pilot efforts with strong potential in areas like STEM education and work-based learning.

At River Parishes Community College, a Scale Fund award is helping revamp its Instrumentation and Electrical Technology program to include a new electrical concentration.

“This investment allows us to enrich our programs and give students direct access to cutting-edge tools and industry-relevant training that leads to meaningful careers,” said Donovan Thompson, RPCC’s dean of energy and advanced technology, in a press release.

Other grants are supporting initiatives such as industry externships for teachers and robotics programs for high schoolers, all designed to build momentum in underserved areas or address future labor needs.

With FUEL’s long-term horizon and strong private sector backing, the state is doubling down on its goal of developing a locally rooted, highly skilled energy workforce, preparing Louisiana for the energy transition ahead.

Community Colleges Are Rising to The Occasion

While statewide programs like LED’s High Impact Jobs initiative and FUEL’s workforce grants are helping attract employers and funding, much of the on-the-ground activity of workforce development is happening across Louisiana’s network of community and technical colleges.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), which is made up of 12 institutions serving every region of the state, has become a linchpin in local talent development.

“We’re focused on educating, training, and catering to the talent development needed for industries in our communities across the state,” said Chandler LeBoeuf, vice president of education at LCTCS.

That mission is grounded in real-time labor data and deep employer partnerships. In practice, it means launching and expanding programs where jobs are plentiful and need is recognized.

“Healthcare is one we continue to scale,” LeBoeuf said. “We’ve had institutions double or even triple enrollment in those programs. This year alone, the LCTCS system produced more than 8,400 health care credentials, ranging from entry-level phlebotomists to registered nurses.

Across the state, LCTCS colleges tailor programs to local employment opportunities like renewable energy projects in the Southeast, or industrial construction in the River Parishes. New projects like Meta and Hyundai often trigger fast expansions in program capacity as nearby campuses respond.

In some cases, short-term workforce courses are launched within days to fill immediate openings. In others, colleges develop longer-term for-credit programs, working closely with the Board of Regents and industry to align content with job expectations.

“When there’s a need, our colleges move fast, and they share what works,” said LeBoeuf.

That system-wide coordination is key. Through program sharing, a successful model at one college can be replicated at another to serve entirely new communities.

For instance, utility line worker training, a fast-growing programs that was originally offered at just one location, is now available at multiple campuses across the state. Similar expansions are happening in industrial maintenance, welding and electrical trades.

At the heart of this work is the shared goal of connecting more Louisiana residents with meaningful, well-paying jobs, and boosting the state’s overall labor force participation rate.

“It’s about training and mobility, but more importantly, it’s about ensuring we keep our talent here in Louisiana,” said LeBoeuf.

Colleges Are Providing Direct Pipelines to Well-Paying Jobs

The breadth of knowledge and assistance provided to these students is not limited to the classroom.

A standout example is the mechatronics apprenticeship shared between Nunez, Northshore Technical and Delgado community colleges. In this “earn-and-learn” model, students split time between classroom instruction and on-the-job training with partner companies.

“They were working with companies in their regions to educate and train, and then they were earning while they learned as well,” said Leboeuf.

Programs like the welding apprenticeship offered at SOWELA Technical Community College are also producing strong outcomes, but scaling these models remains a challenge. Registering formal apprenticeships can be bureaucratic for colleges and employers alike, something the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is now hoping to streamline.

Still, when done well, these programs have shown near-100% job placement rates, helping students enter the workforce faster and with less debt.

Another promising strategy is extending workforce training to underserved and nontraditional populations. At Nunez Community College, that’s taken the form of a Spanish-language NCCER Core construction course, taught by an English-speaking instructor with a live in-class interpreter.

“We recognized we have many Spanish-speaking residents in our region who are being held back from secure employment because they haven’t yet reached an adequate level of English proficiency,” said Reggie Poché, the assistant vice chancellor for education, training, and student success at Nunez Community College.

The program had a 100% completion rate in its pilot cohort, and interest is growing, with more than 25 students enrolled for the summer 2025 session.

For students, the payoff granted from taking these curated, region-specific programs can be immediate.

One Nunez student in the school’s new Wind Turbine Technician program — launched to anticipate demand from Gulf Coast offshore wind projects — landed a job before finishing the program. Other students, including high schoolers enrolled in dual-enrollment trade programs, have gone straight from graduation into well-paying careers.

“I received a message from a mother whose son went through our welding program,” Poché relayed. “This family had never had a family vehicle before, but with the salary her son received upon graduating and getting his first job as a welder, he was able to buy a truck.”

These stories, Poché said, are what keep educators going even when faced with difficult challenges.

Building A Workforce Requires Support

To make these successful initiatives happen, a web of public funding and advocacy for more inclusive policy is required.

Federal Perkins grants, for example, often support the launch of new career and technical programs or fund vital equipment upgrades. Nunez’s Spanish-language construction class was made possible with Perkins funds, designed to test new ways of reaching underrepresented learners.

Other programs help cover tuition directly. The state’s M.J. Foster Promise program provides free or reduced-cost tuition for many adult learners pursuing credentials in high-demand fields.

For traditional college students, Pell Grants can be essential, but these come with fine print: Pell can only be used for for-credit academic programs, not short-term, non-credit workforce training.

That presents a major gap, especially since many of the most in-demand job pathways begin with short-term credentials. If a course isn’t covered by M.J. Foster or other state resources, students are often left piecing together financial assistance through Louisiana Workforce Commission programs or local grants.

But tuition is only one piece of the puzzle. For many students, the bigger challenge is life itself.

LeBoeuf and other college leaders stress that the average LCTCS student is in their mid-20s, often working full-time, raising children and navigating other barriers to success.

At Nunez Community College, Reggie Poché says transit remains a core obstacle. “It’s not that students don’t want to come to class,” he said. “Sometimes, they just physically can’t get there.”

Many students travel from New Orleans East, where public bus routes don’t easily connect to the Chalmette campus. A proposed bus line extension could help solve the issue, he says, and efforts are underway to explore possible solutions.

To assist with these structural issues, LCTCS is rethinking the traditional academic model.

“The model of educating individuals Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 is no longer a model,” said LeBoeuf. “And so, offering evening courses, weekend programming or overnight programs, I think, are things that we have to consider.”

One example of this is providing evening classes to nursing students who would already prefer working night-shift hours upon graduation. The goal is a holistic retention model where financial aid, student services and flexible scheduling all work in tandem.

Retaining Louisiana’s Talent: Training Is Only Half the Battle

Once these students are trained, Louisiana faces another challenge: keeping this talent in the state. This, says LeBoeuf, is an area where community colleges shine.

“The vast majority of our graduates stay and work in Louisiana or … in the communities in which they’re born and raised,” he said.

This high retention rate means Louisiana’s investments in career training are largely staying in-state, at least for students in community and technical colleges. By serving as a direct pipeline into regional sectors, collaboration between schools and industry creates a mutually beneficial situation.

But that’s only part of the picture.

Across the broader economy, the state still struggles with a brain drain, particularly among young professionals lured away by higher-paying jobs in Texas, Mississippi, or farther afield.

If a shipbuilder across state lines offers $5–$10 more per hour, graduates will understandably take the offer. The burden lies with employers to create jobs that are not only available, but also competitive and exciting for local talent.

This is where the High Impact Jobs Program reenters the story. By rewarding companies that pay above-average wages in their parish, Louisiana is attacking one of the root causes of outmigration: underwhelming salaries.

Businesses offering high-wage jobs (125% to 150% of the area’s average) can now receive performance-based rebates up to 22% of payroll costs. That’s a strong financial incentive to level up pay and keep more graduates grounded in Louisiana.

To help, LCTCS, LED, LWC, and regional economic developers are now coordinating more closely, matching graduates to these high-wage opportunities as they emerge.

A forthcoming statewide “one-door” platform is expected to streamline this matchmaking process, creating a more accessible pipeline for employers to communicate needs and hire locally.

As these programs mature, other states will be watching. If successful, it could position Louisiana as a leader in workforce development.

There are still unknowns: Economic trends will shift, new industries will rise, and labor demands will evolve. But with flexibility built into new programs and a commitment to long-term alignment, Louisiana may be better equipped than ever to adapt and lead.

And perhaps, for the first time in decades, the state’s labor pipeline won’t just meet the needs of its economy, it will help redefine what that economy looks like.