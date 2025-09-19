Innocence & Justice Louisiana Awards HNOC

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — At the Innocence & Justice Louisiana 24th annual “Oh, Freedom!” Gala on Sept. 13 the nonprofit, formerly known as the Innocence Project New Orleans, recognized the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) with the 2025 John Thompson Award for Courage & Justice. The award recognized the institution for its work on the exhibition “Captive State: Louisiana and the Making of Mass Incarceration” that ran from July 19, 2024, through Feb. 16, 2025.

Named for John Thompson—a New Orleans native who was wrongfully convicted and spent 18 years in prison before becoming a national advocate for justice reform—the award celebrates individuals and institutions who show extraordinary courage in confronting injustice.

The “Captive State” exhibition brought to light to more than 25,000 visitors the irrefutable historical link between the institutions of slavery and mass incarceration in Louisiana. The stories and historical artifacts charted Louisiana’s transformation over three centuries from a colonial slave society to the incarceration capital of the world.

“Innocence & Justice Louisiana is pleased to recognize the Historic New Orleans Collection, President and CEO Daniel Hammer, the curatorial team and all other individuals and organizations who made this powerful exhibition dedicated to truth and accuracy possible through their hard work and commitment,” said Innocence & Justice Louisiana Events and Development Manager, Erica Williams.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from Innocence & Justice Louisiana,” said Hammer. “Captive State was the result of years of collaboration and research, and we hope it continues to spark dialogue and reflection on the systems that shape our society.”

The unforgettable exhibition will continue to educate the public about mass incarceration in Louisiana through the publication entitled “Captive State” which is currently available for preorder at www.shophnoc.com. The book is available starting Oct. 1.

For more information about Innocence & Justice Louisiana, visit www.justicelouisiana.org.

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the distinctive history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South. Founded in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC operates as a free museum, research center and publisher spanning more than 14 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information visit hnoc.org.