Initiative Celebrates Meeting and Incentive Planners

NEW ORLEANS – A new annual initiative recognizing meeting and incentive planners launched Aug. 3 in New Orleans, highlighting a profession that plays a significant role in the city’s tourism economy.

Prevue Meetings + Incentives, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, announced Meeting Planner Appreciation Month during The Next-Gen Experience Summit at Caesars New Orleans Hotel & Casino. Beginning this September, the initiative will recognize professionals responsible for organizing meetings, conventions, exhibitions and incentive travel programs.

September was selected because it coincides with one of the meetings industry’s peak conference periods. Throughout the month, the initiative will feature planner recognition, educational content, sponsor giveaways, thank-you videos from industry partners and a digital yearbook highlighting meeting and incentive planners.

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Prevue said it created the initiative because, despite numerous professional and industry observances, there had not been a dedicated month recognizing meeting and incentive planners and their role in driving business events, tourism and economic development.

“Meeting planners create the experiences where ideas are shared, partnerships are built and businesses grow, yet their work often happens behind the scenes,” said Laurel Herman, President of Worth International Media and Publisher of Prevue Meetings + Incentives. “Meeting Planner Appreciation Month was created to give our industry one collective moment each year to recognize these extraordinary professionals. While Prevue is proud to lead this initiative, our hope is that it becomes a tradition embraced by the entire meetings industry for years to come.”

Why Meeting and Incentive Planners Chose New Orleans

Organizers selected New Orleans for the inaugural announcement because of the city’s position as a major meetings and convention destination and the industry’s impact on the local economy.

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Meetings and conventions generate more than $2 billion in direct spending annually in New Orleans, according to New Orleans & Company, with business extending to hotels, restaurants, attractions, transportation providers and other local companies.

New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing and sales organization, is supporting Meeting Planner Appreciation Month as a Gold Sponsor. Its Convention Sales team has booked a 2026 calendar that includes meetings of the American College of Cardiology, American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and American Society of Hematology.

“We truly couldn’t think of a better city than New Orleans to launch this initiative,” said Andrea Sper, Director of Marketing at Worth International Media.

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Planner of the Year

Meeting Planner Appreciation Month will also include the inaugural Planner of the Year award, presented by Caesars Entertainment. The award will recognize an outstanding meeting and incentive professional nominated by industry associations and peers, with meeting professionals also invited to participate in a public voting process.

“Meeting planners are the driving force behind the experiences that connect people, inspire ideas and strengthen businesses. Caesars Entertainment is proud to partner with Prevue Meetings + Incentives to launch Meeting Planner Appreciation Month and recognize the extraordinary professionals who make it all possible,” said Reina Herschdorfer, Director of Marketing, National Meetings & Events at Caesars Entertainment.

The winner is scheduled to be announced during IMEX America, an annual meeting and incentive planners industry trade show in Las Vegas. Organizers said the timing is intended to make the award and Meeting Planner Appreciation Month recurring fixtures on the industry calendar.