Industry Meets Evolution

Bisected by the twists and turns of the Mississippi River – inarguably the most vital aquatic thoroughfare in North American commerce – Louisiana’s tri-parish River Region has always possessed the key geographic chess piece needed for a manufacturing/processing hub to flourish.

But in the past 15 years – spurred on by the Haynesville Shale boom of the late 2000s, which provides abundant, affordable fuel sources for expansive facilities, and a synergistic, big-picture agenda shared amongst industry leaders at the Port of South Louisiana, economic advocacy groups, and state/local government – these rural, connected parishes between New Orleans and Baton Rouge have been the setting of a historic exponential industrial renaissance.

“The strength of our economy, and even the nation’s economy, depends on the industrial and manufacturing base we’ve cultivated in the River Region for decades. That success comes not only from the ability of these industries to innovate and grow along the river, but also from the strong partnerships they’ve built with local officials who share a commitment to developing the region together,” said Matthew Jewell, St. Charles Parish President.

- Sponsors -

Always a positive economic outlier because of their per capita high-end employment opportunities, Louisiana’s River Region has seen median household incomes substantially outpace the state average thanks in large part to the area’s abundance of skilled, specialized, and technical careers in the industrial sector.

St. Charles Parish’s median household income of $82,172 ranks 4th in Louisiana, while St. James and St. John Parishes both reside in the Top 20, several thousands of dollars above the statewide standard.

“The relationship between parish government and the Port has been a game-changer,” St. John Parish president Jaclyn Hotard said. “But the same is true of the relationships from parish government to neighboring parish government, or parish governments to entities like GNO Inc., they’ve been a game-changer, as well. You can feel the collaboration. We’re not operating individually. We’re operating together as one team, one united front.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

“And I truly believe that is making a difference in some of the bigger ‘wins’ that have been announced recently.”

Since 2021, more than $4 billion worth of new industrial developments or expansion/renovation of existing facilities have been announced (or construction has commenced) within the Port of South Louisiana’s Port District, which spans through St. John Parish, St. Charles Parish and St. James Parish. Many of these new endeavors are fully or partially connected to long-standing traditional sectors like petrochemicals and oil & gas. However, significant inroads have been made in attracting the next generation of manufacturing/processing facilities, as well.

“Recent announcements like the $7.5B blue ammonia facility and the $800 million Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables project show the promise of what’s ahead for our parish. These investments mean new, high-paying jobs for our residents, stronger schools and infrastructure, and long-term stability for families who want to live and work right here at home,” Jewell said.

- Sponsors -

In Q1 2024, Life For Tyres – a revolutionary, state-of-the-art, European eco-friendly upcycling pioneer – announced that it would be investing $46 million to build its first U.S. facility near the Port’s Globalplex in Reserve. Upon completion, the 10-acre plant will employ approximately 50 workers who will utilize patented, environmentally friendly methods to transform rubber from discarded vehicle tires into top-of-the-line high alloy steel, advanced biofuels, and black recovered carbon. Additionally, the Port of South Louisiana’s vast intermodal infrastructure – specifically barge and rail – offered Life For Tyres economical and green ways to receive discarded tires and send out reimagined, upcycled commodities – a major selling point when deciding where to establish its initial U.S. operation.

Later that same year, Woodland Biofuels Inc. released plans to invest $1.35 billion at Globalplex to construct the gold standard when it comes to renewable biofuel production facilities. Once operational in 2028, Woodland Biofuels will staff more than 100 employees at an average starting salary of $90,000. The state-of-the-art operation will permanently remove hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually, where it will then be stored at a nearby underground carbon sequestration site.

“The recent momentum in interest and action when it comes to industry establishment, relocation, or expansion in our area has come with a real diversification in the types of industries who have shown real flag-in-the-ground interest in our parish, and the River Parishes, in general,” President Hotard said. “Manufacturing, agriculture, high-tech endeavors, sustainable green companies, petrochemical facilities. That diversity is key.”

St. James Parish provides another clear example of this balance between tradition and innovation. Long anchored by Koch Methanol, which produces a vital building-block chemical used worldwide, the parish is also positioning itself at the forefront of the low-carbon economy. Exxon’s planned carbon capture pipeline underscores the parish’s growing role in climate-conscious industrial innovation.

Together, these projects strengthen St. James’ position in global markets and create demand for a skilled workforce, aligning with local schools, colleges, and training programs that are preparing residents for high-wage, high-demand careers. By coupling established industry with emerging technology and investing in people, the parish is charting a path that benefits both its economy and its community.

“St. James Parish plays a vital role in supplying the United States and the world with essential products, from food and fertilizers to chemicals, plastics, and metals, while providing our residents with a quality of life that is truly unmatched,” said St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne. “Our parish industries also afford residents access to state-of-the-art healthcare and advanced diagnostics, ensuring the well-being of our community.”

Seeking to stay several steps ahead of industry trends and a rapidly evolving global maritime marketplace, parish officials and Port executives/board members are positioning the River Region as a cutting-edge leader when it comes to the looming “Energy Transition Process” — establishing the framework so that existing companies within the Port District can reap the financial and environmental benefits of alternative fuel sources.

“One of the benefits of the boom in interest and activity we’ve seen in our area is that these facilities have put us on the cutting edge of the move to low-carbon and ultra low-carbon solutions,” said Ray Gregson, CEO of the River Region Chamber of Commerce. “In a way, we’re setting the standard for big industrial footprints and how they operate, right here.”

That balance of history and innovation is especially evident in St. Charles Parish, where leaders emphasize the long-term legacy of industrial work while preparing for the next chapter. “For generations, people throughout the River Region have worked in these industries, building the skills and knowledge that still define our economy today. Now, as new technologies take shape, our focus is on preparing young people with the training and opportunities they need to carry that legacy forward,” Jewell said.

But with growth comes “good problems to solve,” as Gregson put it – namely, meeting workforce demands of industry through both quantity and quality.

While these competitively compensated manufacturing/processing careers along the river do attract professionals from bordering parishes to the East (Jefferson, Orleans) and West (Ascension, East Baton Rouge) most viable candidates come from the moderately populated tri-parish River Region.

From a distance, that limited pool of potential applicants seems like a detriment when recruiting large, international industry to plant roots in South Louisiana. On the contrary — through a collective, strategic educational effort – touting the River Region’s highly skilled, ready-to-operate young workforce has been used as a selling point in the pitch process.

For years, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted regular ‘Workforce and Education Summits’ which have brought secondary and higher education administrators together with economic development leaders and industry executives to address current and upcoming workforce skillsets so that they can help shape/expand curriculum.

Furthermore, several companies with a presence at the Port (such as Marathon) have invested capital for scholarships at River Parish vocational schools with energy-sector training programs.

At local two-year institutions, such as River Parishes Community College and L.E. Fletcher Tech, school officials have seen a rise in students fast-tracking their careers by stacking applicable certifications on top of their main academic, industrial-focused discipline, making them more attractive to companies offering high-wage, high-demand careers.

Noting a growing trend in which higher education students enter college with a defined career-path goal, public schools in the River Parishes have begun introductory orientation programs so that students can explore whether a career in the River Region’s industrial sector would suit them. Specifically, in St. Charles Parish, Grade 11 and 12 high school students can enroll in two Process Technology (PTEC) courses that offer a hands-on glimpse into the duties of a plant operator and the equipment used at chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities.

“The improvements we’ve seen in meeting the challenging, but welcomed, workforce demands of the region can be attributed to the ongoing collaboration and communication between our K-12 school districts, our two-year and four-year universities, and the major employers of the region – because they’ve all aligned,” Gregson said. “The conversations have changed because the job opportunities that these companies provide young people with specialized two-year training is unmatched.

“They’re job opportunities, but, really, they’re just opportunities – unique opportunities.”

That collaboration is supported by industry itself, which invests in students long before they reach the job market. As Jewell notes: “Industry here doesn’t just drive commerce — it creates opportunity. From scholarships to training programs, our industry partners are helping build the next generation of operators, engineers, and innovators right here at home. That’s how we keep our workforce strong and our community thriving.”