Industrial Fabrics Invests $8M to Build New Louisiana Facility

NEW ROADS, La. – Industrial Fabrics Inc., a Louisiana-based geotechnical products manufacturer and distributor, announced it is investing $8 million to establish a new production facility in Pointe Coupee Parish. The company’s second Louisiana facility will utilize locally sourced raw materials to create products designed to reduce the erosion of soil and sediment into drainage systems.

The company expects to create 25 direct new jobs over the next 10 years while retaining 44 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 32 indirect new jobs for a total of 57 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“Projects like this have benefits that radiate throughout the local and state economies,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. ”Industrial Fabrics’ commitment to utilization of local raw materials, production of erosion control products and creation of new jobs will further strengthen our state’s thriving agribusiness and manufacturing sectors while helping our communities become more resilient.”

Industrial Fabrics’ geotechnical product lines includes geotextile fabrics, geogrids, liner material, silt fence, erosion control, pipeline protection and paving solutions for customers in the construction, industrial and residential industries worldwide.

“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing facility into New Roads and look forward to our partnership with the local community,” Industrial Fabrics President and CEO Cary S. Goss said.

Construction on the new facility has begun and is expected to be complete in June 2025.

“This project will provide a great investment into the community with good paying jobs which potentially allows our residents to work closer to home,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. “Pointe Coupee Parish is happy to have assisted in making this project a reality and we look forward to working with Industrial Fabrics in the future.”

LED offered an incentives package that includes a $180,000 performance-based grant from the Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and utility repairs, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

Industrial Fabrics was founded by Cary S. Goss to distribute a wide range of products used in the construction industry. Over the years, it narrowed its focus to the distribution of geotextiles and similar products used by civil contractors. For the past 20 years, it has moved into manufacturing.