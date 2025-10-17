Independent Pharmacists in New Orleans for NCPA Convention

NEW ORLEANS — The National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) is set to host its Annual Convention & Expo Oct. 18–21 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, welcoming independent pharmacy owners, practitioners, and exhibitors from across the country for four days of education, networking, and advocacy.

Recognized as the premier national business show for independent community pharmacies, the NCPA Annual Convention offers peer-to-peer business sessions, professional networking, and continuing education (CE) opportunities designed to help pharmacists strengthen operations and improve patient outcomes.

Attendees represent more than 18,900 independent pharmacies nationwide and will engage in one of the most diverse expos in the industry, featuring companies whose products and services help pharmacies increase efficiency, sustainability, and profitability.

- Sponsors -

Pharmacy Owners Unite for Education and Advocacy

Key program highlights include discussions on pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform, a pressing national and state-level issue affecting the financial stability and autonomy of independent pharmacies.

Featured speakers include ESPN reporter Marty Smith, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, and 2024–2025 NCPA President Jeff Harrell, who will address strategies for navigating regulatory changes, building resilient business models, and advancing the role of local pharmacists in community care.

NCPA serves as the national voice for independent pharmacy owners, representing a sector that generates more than $70 billion in annual prescription sales and employs hundreds of thousands of pharmacists, technicians, and support staff across the United States. Through its advocacy work in Washington and in state legislatures, the organization advances legislation that promotes fair reimbursement practices, transparency in prescription pricing, and expanded authority for pharmacists to deliver clinical services such as immunizations and point-of-care testing.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Independent Pharmacies as a $70 Billion Economic Force

Beyond policy efforts, NCPA helps small pharmacies modernize and remain competitive in a rapidly changing healthcare economy. The association provides business tools and technology resources that improve inventory management, telepharmacy, and patient engagement, while fostering innovation through its Expo exhibitors. This year’s event features digital health platforms, automated dispensing systems, and software solutions that streamline workflow, strengthen financial performance, and enhance patient care.

Under the leadership of CEO B. Douglas Hoey, NCPA continues to expand its focus on business education and long-term sustainability for pharmacy owners. Current initiatives emphasize succession planning, diversification of revenue streams, and training programs that prepare the next generation of independent pharmacists for ownership and leadership.

From Policy to Profitability: Strengthening Local Pharmacy Ownership

Hosting the NCPA Annual Convention & Expo in New Orleans reinforces the city’s growing reputation as a hub for national healthcare and business events. Thousands of attendees and exhibitors are expected to contribute millions of dollars in local economic impact through hotel stays, dining, and tourism activity.

- Sponsors -

The four-day gathering reflects NCPA’s ongoing mission to empower independent pharmacies through advocacy, education, and innovation, ensuring that locally owned pharmacies continue to play a vital role in both community health and the national small-business economy.

Event Details

Date: October 18–21, 2025

Location: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Host: National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA)

About the National Community Pharmacists Association

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) represents America’s independent pharmacy owners and their teams, who operate more than 18,900 pharmacies nationwide. The organization advocates for fair reimbursement, transparent pricing, and expanded clinical roles for pharmacists while providing education, business resources, and networking opportunities that help locally owned pharmacies thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.