Inc. Names New Orleans Company One of the Fastest-Growing in the Southeast

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Thomas Consulting Group (TCG), a New Orleans-based government services and social impact firm, ranks No. 15 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list and is the fastest-growing company on the list based in Louisiana. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals are one of the most prestigious rankings lists of the fastest-growing private companies in the region.

This accomplishment places TCG among the most successful small businesses in the Southeast, spanning South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

The independent businesses listed had a remarkable median growth rate of 114% between 2021 and 2023 and have collectively added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the regional economy. TCG topped this list with 785% growth during the recorded period thanks to the effective execution of the firm’s growth plan.

“We have diversified our client base and methodically expanded our services to cities and communities around the nation,” says Michelle L. Thomas, TCG founder and CEO.

In Montgomery, AL and Pittsburgh, PA, TCG has managed the successful transition of the current mayors. Additionally, the firm has an extensive history working with city governments, and nonprofit and philanthropic organizations across multiple states, including Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Mississippi, New York, Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Founded in 2013, TCG provides change management and operational improvement services that help cities solve complex challenges. The company excels at improving the systems, processes, and operations that result in efficient government performance, especially during times of transition or crisis.

“As part of the Southeast region’s most dynamic business segment, we are honored to be featured alongside other trailblazing companies driving growth and innovation,” says Thomas. “TCG is equally proud to play a key role in boosting the regional economy as we are to make a profound contribution to the cities we serve nationwide.”

For more information on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast.