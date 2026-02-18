In-Mar Expands Marine Product Lines for Navy

GONZALES, La. (press release) – In-Mar Systems and In-Mar Solutions, Louisiana-based designers and suppliers of critical marine equipment, have announced a commitment to expand their product lines to support the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and the broader U.S. maritime industrial base.



With a history of supplying U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and commercial vessels, In-Mar has built its reputation on delivering dependable shipboard components designed for demanding operational environments. Core offerings include marine off-board fire fighting by Fire Fighting Systems (FFS), and heavy-duty window wiper and wash systems by Wynn Marine and B. Hepworth. Company leadership says this equipment plays a vital role in ship safety, damage control and bridge visibility across a wide range of marine platforms.

“Reliability at sea is non-negotiable,” said Glynn Grantham, President at In-Mar Systems. “Our legacy product lines are focused on systems that crews depend on every day, whether during routine operations or high-stress scenarios.”

Expanding Beyond Traditional Ship Systems

Building on that foundation, In-Mar expanded further into helm chairs (marine seating) and marine window shades, product categories that address human-factors engineering and bridge efficiency which are areas receiving increased attention in modern ship design.

Designed for long watchstanding periods, In-Mar’s helm seating solutions emphasize ergonomic support, durability, and stability, helping reduce operator fatigue during extended operations. Marine Window Shades by Solar Solve: Purpose-built window shading systems reduce glare, manage light levels, and enhance visibility on the bridge and in control spaces, particularly during daylight navigation and precision maneuvering.

These additions reflect a broader approach to shipboard outfitting which help support both system performance and crew effectiveness.

New Ford-Class Carrier Enters Sea Trials

The announcement coincides with a major milestone for U.S. naval shipbuilding: the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79), the Navy’s newest Ford-class aircraft carrier, has begun builder’s sea trials. These trials mark the first time the ship’s systems and components are tested underway, validating performance before formal Navy acceptance.



Sea trials underscore the importance of proven marine equipment performing reliably in real-world conditions. Everything from bridge systems to safety hardware is tested. The company says that as the Navy moves to modernize and expand its fleet, suppliers like In-Mar play a key role in supporting readiness through both legacy and next-generation shipboard solutions.

Supporting the U.S. Maritime Industrial Base

The expansion comes as the U.S. Navy pursues long-term fleet modernization plans and Congress continues to debate funding levels for shipbuilding programs. For In-Mar, the focus remains on delivering practical, proven equipment from a Gulf Coast-based company with deep ties to the maritime industry.



“Our goal is to address the specific challenges of our customers by providing solutions that meet their needs,” said Grantham. “As shipbuilding ramps up, we’re committed to growing alongside the entire industry and supporting the Navy’s mission with dependable, well-engineered products.”

About In-Mar Systems and In-Mar Solutions

In-Mar Systems and In-Mar Solutions are Louisiana-based manufacturers, agents, and distributors of marine equipment serving U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and commercial maritime customers for over 45 years. The company supplies a range of shipboard systems focused on safety, visibility, and operational reliability. Learn more at http://www.inmarsystems.com/.