In fossil-fuel friendly Louisiana, talk of a clean hydrogen energy sector begins

A conversation has started at the state level on embracing clean hydrogen production in Louisiana, where fossil fuels have long been the dominant energy source.

The Clean Hydrogen Task Force, led by state Rep. Joseph Orgeron, R-Cut Off, met for the first time Wednesday at the State Capitol to discuss what proponents see as a largely untapped market for clean energy. Louisiana is the second-largest producer of hydrogen in the U.S., and many industry-backers believe the state could be uniquely poised to benefit.

At the start of the meeting, Orgeron said all of his research indicates the state is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning industry.

“I wanted to do this task force to assure that we keep our primacy for Louisiana … as the rest of the clean hydrogen market rises in the global market around us,” Orgeron said.

Other members of the task force include representatives from the state Energy and Natural Resources, Environmental Quality and Economic Development departments as well as Entergy, Shell PLC and Louisiana State University.

The meeting was mostly organizational, with a presentation on clean hydrogen expansion prospects in Louisiana by Mark Zappi, executive director for the Energy Institute of Louisiana at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The institute’s industrial partners include utilities, fossil fuel companies and alternative energy businesses.

The task force is expected to study and deliver recommendations to the governor and Legislature on growing the hydrogen industry by Dec. 1, 2025, according to a resolution Orgeron authored and passed in the 2024 legislative session. A progress report will also be provided by Mar. 1, 2025.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is heralded by many lawmakers and scientists as the fuel of the future. When burned in a fuel cell, hydrogen produces only water as a byproduct. As a fuel with zero carbon emissions, hydrogen is a crucial part of the Biden administration’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050. But producing hydrogen in a usable form for fuel is tricky.

Most hydrogen made in the U.S. is made in a process called steam methane reformation. It’s called gray hydrogen and uses natural gas to break apart the hydrogen into a usable form for fuel. Methane is a greenhouse gas that, when released into the atmosphere, can intensify the effects of climate change, so gray carbon is not considered a clean fuel.

The making of blue hydrogen is a process that still involves the release of carbon dioxide, but with the idea that the carbon can be sequestered and stored underground rather than going into the atmosphere.

Green hydrogen is produced entirely from renewable energy sources, such as solar-powered electrolysis.

Challenges of working with hydrogen as a source of energy include the high cost of producing green hydrogen as well as potential issues with its storage.

Hydrogen is a very small molecule,which means it’s prone to leakage through pipelines and storage units Zappi , told the task force. The cost of buying specialized equipment to make and transport hydrogen can make it an expensive fuel to produce, he added.

Green hydrogen can cost anywhere from $4 to $6.50 per kilogram to make, relatively expensive compared with other fuels. Hydrogen is also highly combustible, making it a volatile material to work with. The United States Department of Energy aims to reduce that cost to $1 per kilogram within 10 years.

Right now, hydrogen is primarily used in Louisiana for petroleum production and to make fertilizer. It is also used in smaller markets such as food processing and treating metals. Other uses that could be implemented here include hydrogen-powered vehicles and power generators to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Zappi.

“I think Louisiana is extremely well positioned, so I applaud this panel and for our state to be getting way ahead of the curve, hopefully, and ensuring we become one of the hydrogen capitals of the word,” Zappi said. “Not only in usage, but in manufacturing the equipment that we can sell to a global market.”

By Elisa Plunk for Louisiana Illuminator