In 2023, NextOp Helped 669 Veterans Start Careers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans-based nonprofit NextOp said it placed 669 veterans and transitioning service members into careers in 2023. The average starting salary of the jobs was $66,000.

“Last year was a pivotal year for our organization,” said Shelby Mounts, executive director of NextOp, in a press release. “In 2023, we not only exceeded the previous annual record of veterans served by 65, but also cut down the average number of days to place a candidate into a job from 42 to 37. This year, we are growing in a sustainable way through geographic expansion that enables us to assist a greater number of talented individuals with career opportunities.”

NextOp’s data shows that only about 25% of transitioning service members have a new job secured before leaving the military. That’s why the nonprofit works with company recruiters and corporate leadership to ensure that the translation of military skills to civilian experience is not a barrier for veterans when being considered for the workforce. NextOp mentors help veterans understand how their military training and experiences translate to civilian careers.

“In Louisiana, we crossed the all-time milestone of placing 1,000 candidates in careers while hiring a Ochsner Health military recruiter as part of the Delta Regional Authority WORC IV grant implementation in 2023,” said Mounts. “We also received the 2023 Platinum Hire Vets Medallion from the US Department of Labor, which is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.”

In 2023, NextOp hosted three community events: the third annual Vet Together at Chafunkta Brewery, an Army-Navy game watch party at The Tchoup Yard, and the Louisiana Veteran Employment Summit.

So far in 2024, NextOp has placed 121 skilled veterans and transitioning service members in jobs. Additionally, it recently secured an agreement with the BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit that supports the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base, to place 100 enlisted veterans in SIB careers.