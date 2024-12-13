$3.5 Million in Grants Awarded to 65 Local Organizations by Impact 59 Powered by Entergy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —With just 59 days until Super Bowl LIX, the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, NFL Foundation, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health, Venture Global, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition announced the distribution of more than $3.5 million in grants to 65 nonprofit organizations in the Greater New Orleans region.
Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, the official Super Bowl LIX Legacy Grant Program, is designed to provide lasting support for local organizations working in key areas such as economic development, education, workforce training, youth development, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. The program is committed to creating a meaningful legacy in New Orleans long after the city hosts its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025.
During the event, the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, and its partner organizations highlighted the importance of giving back to the community through the Host Committee theme of “It’s what we do.”
“Super Bowl LIX is about more than just a game,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and long-time philanthropist. “It’s about showing up for our city, supporting our neighbors, and ensuring that we leave a positive, lasting legacy in the community. This program is part of what we do – to create meaningful change and provide lasting resources for the people who call New Orleans home.”
The grants awarded through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy have been allocated to nonprofit organizations focused on programs that foster positive change in youth development, workforce training, education, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. These organizations are receiving critical support for their efforts to improve lives in New Orleans and surrounding areas, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. A grant selection committee carefully reviewed eligibility and compliance and made award determinations based on the need, merit, and potential impact of each project.
“We understand how much Super Bowl LIX means to this community and we’re pleased to help give back to New Orleanians who have welcomed us with open arms,” said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher. “The NFL Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football. We’re proud to work with the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee to provide vital funding through the Legacy Grant Program to dozens of local organizations supporting communities in need throughout New Orleans and Louisiana.”
“Super Bowl LIX provides a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the host community,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, we are proud to support local organizations to help them continue their vital work and strengthen our city for years to come.”
The announcement of the 65 grant recipients reinforces the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee’s motto: “It’s what we do.” Impact 59 Powered by Entergy ensures these local organizations receive much-needed funding and resources, furthering their critical work and fostering long-term change in the community.
“At the end of the day, Super Bowl LIX is much more than just a game,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee. “We’re only 59 days away from the opportunity to showcase our city, support our nonprofit community, boost Louisiana’s economy, and celebrate our rich culture. We are proud to contribute to this incredible legacy that extends beyond the game and has a positive impact on the people of New Orleans.”
Impact 59 is just one of several programs the Host Committee and NFL bring to New Orleans ahead of the big game. NFL Source, a diverse supplier program, launched earlier this year and engaged more than 200 underrepresented businesses in the greater New Orleans Area. Earlier this month, NFL Green and the Host Committee kicked off two sustainability projects in the city, with more to come as we get closer to Feb. 9, 2025.
Recipients include:
Education
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Crimestoppers, Inc
- Eternal Seeds Inc.
- Start the Adventure in Reading
- New Schools for New Orleans
- Blessed to be a Blessing Int’l. Ministries
- New Orleans Speech and Hearing Center
- Hope Community Resource Center
- LEONA TATE FOUNDATION FOR CHANGE INC
- College Beyond
- Louisiana Children’s Museum
Equity & Inclusion
- Raphael Village
- Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA)
- S.M.C.L Foundation & Associates
- New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation
- Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- The Posse Foundation, Inc.
- East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity inc.
- Rebuilding Together New Orleans
- The Descendants Project
- Winston Rhea Scholars
- Foundation for Louisiana
- St. Bernard Autism Awareness Krew
Health & Wellness
- New Orleans East Hospital Foundation
- Our Daily Bread Food Bank of Tangipahoa
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana
- Silence is Violence
- Plaquemines Community CARE Centers Foundation, Inc
- H.E.R. Institute
- Northshore Food Bank
- Cancer Association of Louisiana
- Project Lazarus
- Ubuntu Village NOLA
- GiGi’s Playhouse New Orleans Down Syndrome Achievement Center
- Grace Outreach Development
- New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Inc.
- Vietnamese Initiatives In Economic Training (VIET)
- St. John United Way
- Eden Centers for Hope and Healing
- New Orleans Council on Aging
- Travelers Aid Society of Greater New Orleans
- The Split Second Foundation Inc.
Workforce Training
- Capital Area United Way
- Covenant House New Orleans
- Reconcile New Orleans Inc
- New Orleans Career Center
- The First 72+
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation – Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana
- NextOp
- The 18th Ward
- United Way of St Charles
- YouthForce NOLA
Youth Development
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater New Orleans/Acadiana
- Child Advocacy Services
- Special Olympics Louisiana Inc
- Jewish Family Service Of Greater New Orleans Inc
- New Wine Development Corporation
- Boys Hope Girls Hope
- Girls Play Trumpets Too
- Nunez Community College
- Youth Empowerment Project
- St. John the Baptist Parish 4-H Foundation
- Prominent Youth Foundation
- Brilliant Mindz Inc
- GENYOUth
These 65 grant recipients will be recognized at an event during Super Bowl Week in New Orleans. Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome.