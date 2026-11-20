NEW ORLEANS — Impact 100, the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s women’s giving circle, awarded a $100,000 grant to Luke’s House Clinic on Nov. 16, providing funding that will allow the New Orleans nonprofit to hire its first paid clinician and expand access to free healthcare services.

The award was part of a record year of grantmaking for Impact 100, which distributed nearly $221,000 to 16 local nonprofits. Membership increased from 170 women in 2025 to 221 this year, a 30% increase that helped fund the largest total awarded in the program’s 14-year history, including record grants to three finalists and the introduction of smaller awards for participating organizations.

2026 Greater New Orleans Foundation Impact 100 Winner Announcement (Photo by J.R. Thomason www.vpjr.com)

Expanding Healthcare Services

Luke’s House Clinic provides free bilingual medical care, gynecological services, vision exams and glasses, mental health counseling, prescriptions and medical evaluations for asylum cases. Each year, the clinic serves more than 700 patients, trains nearly 100 medical students from New Orleans academic institutions and works with more than 30 volunteer physicians who provide care and training during twice-weekly evening clinics.

- Sponsors -

The clinic has also recently launched telehealth and in-home care programs and expanded access to free contraception and breast and cervical cancer screenings.

For nearly 20 years, Luke’s House Clinic has relied on volunteer physicians and a small administrative team to provide care. The $100,000 grant will support the hiring of a part-time nurse practitioner for two years, along with the purchase of vaccines and essential medical supplies.

The additional clinical staffing will allow the organization to offer women’s wellness exams every evening the clinic is open, rather than only when a particular volunteer physician is available. The clinic also plans to expand its vaccination services beyond seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines to include HPV, tetanus and shingles vaccines.

The funding is also expected to help patients receive test results, medications and follow-up care more quickly, while supporting the training of bilingual nurses in New Orleans.

Impact 100: Record Grantmaking for Local Nonprofits

2026 Greater New Orleans Foundation Impact 100 Winner Announcement (Photo by J.R. Thomason www.vpjr.com)

Impact 100 awarded $36,333 each to the three other finalists: Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), College Beyond, and Home is Here NOLA. The awards are the largest finalist grants in the giving circle’s 14-year history.

The four finalists were selected from a group of 16 local nonprofits representing four mission areas: community improvement, education, human rights and social justice, and women and girls.

- Sponsors -

Before members voted on the $100,000 grant recipient, the four finalists presented proposals outlining how they would use the funding. Participating nonprofits received pitch training from Abbey Lovett, CEO and coach of Pathos Coaching, and profile videos produced by local video production company Comfy Stone.

2026 Greater New Orleans Foundation Impact 100 Winner Announcement (Photo by J.R. Thomason www.vpjr.com)

The 12 organizations that did not advance to the finalist round each received a $1,000 mini-grant. This year marked the introduction of the smaller awards, which were designed to ensure that every nonprofit invited to participate received financial support.

2026 Greater New Orleans Foundation Impact 100 Winner Announcement (Photo by J.R. Thomason www.vpjr.com)

Fourteen Years of Collective Giving

Founded in 2013, Impact 100 brings together local women who each contribute $1,100 annually to collectively fund grants for nonprofits serving the Greater New Orleans region.

With this year’s awards, the giving circle has distributed approximately $1.947 million to regional nonprofits since its inception.

The program is sponsored by Villere & Co., which provides financial support for Impact 100’s activities.

Impact 100 is an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, which works with donors and nonprofit organizations to support philanthropic investment throughout the region.