Imminent Federal THC Ban Threatens Local Businesses

NEW ORLEANS — After being named Greater New Orleans’ fastest-growing company earlier this year and recently selling its 20 millionth can, Crescent Canna faces a federal restriction that could make its popular Crescent 9 THC Seltzer illegal to sell beginning Dec. 11. The New Orleans-based beverage manufacturer has already laid off approximately 20 employees as the deadline approaches, threatening the future of a business that has expanded into more than 8,500 retail locations across 20 states.

Founded in 2019, Crescent Canna launched Crescent 9 THC Seltzer in February 2023 and has since expanded into a national hemp-derived THC beverage business. The company ranked No. 407 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, the highest ranking of any Greater New Orleans company, with 858% revenue growth over three years. Crescent 9 has also become the nation’s top-selling THC beverage brand by volume and dollar sales in grocery, liquor and convenience stores tracked by consumer research firm NielsenIQ, according to 2025 data.

Louisiana has been a significant market for the company. As of August, Crescent Canna reported selling more than 5.5 million cans in the state, including approximately 2 million in 2025. Its products are carried by national retailers as well as Louisiana businesses such as Rouses Markets, Martin’s Wine Cellar and Breaux Mart.

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In an August interview with Biz New Orleans, CEO Joe Gerrity expressed ambitions to build on that growth. “We hope to one day be not just one of the fastest-growing companies in the state, but also one of the biggest,” said Gerrity.

The company’s rapid expansion has since been overshadowed by the approaching federal restrictions. Crescent Canna says it reduced its workforce by approximately half this summer, eliminating about 20 positions as distributors and retailers began scaling back orders in anticipation of the ban.

Federal THC Restrictions Threaten Hemp Industry

The restrictions stem from changes to the federal definition of hemp that are scheduled to take effect Dec. 11. Under the new rules, finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container would no longer qualify as federally legal hemp, a change that could make many currently legal hemp-derived THC beverages and other products federally unlawful to sell.

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Crescent Canna currently markets THC beverages containing between 5 and 50 milligrams of THC per serving, according to its website. Even its lowest-potency offerings contain substantially more THC per serving than the new federal threshold allows per container, placing the company’s beverage lineup at risk under the restrictions.

The approaching restrictions have also complicated Crescent Canna’s inventory and distribution planning. Gerrity told Forbes in November that Crescent Canna was preparing to relocate more than 700 pallets of finished products from North Carolina to Tennessee while maintaining approximately three months of inventory in hopes that Congress would intervene. Without a change in federal law, the company could face significant losses on products it can no longer legally sell.

“Our goal was always to go big, and 20 million cans later, we’re proud it all started right here in New Orleans,” said Gerrity. “But in just a few weeks, every one of our products becomes illegal to sell and only Congress can fix this before it’s too late.”

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Louisiana already regulates hemp-derived THC beverages through product registration, testing, retailer permitting, age restrictions and a 5-milligram THC potency limit. The new federal threshold is substantially lower, potentially eliminating products that currently comply with state requirements.

Louisiana also has a separate medical marijuana market, where eligible patients can obtain recommendations from authorized clinicians, including through telehealth, and purchase THC products from licensed dispensaries. While that market would remain available to qualifying patients, it operates under different manufacturing and distribution requirements and would not provide a direct replacement for the mainstream retail sales that have fueled Crescent Canna’s growth.

The federal restrictions reflect an ongoing debate over how intoxicating hemp-derived products should be regulated. Supporters of tighter restrictions have raised concerns about product safety, inconsistent state oversight and access by minors. Hemp industry representatives argue that regulations similar to those governing alcohol, including age restrictions, product testing and labeling requirements, could address those concerns while allowing businesses to continue operating.

Crescent Canna markets its THC beverages as alternatives to alcohol. In a company-conducted 2025 customer survey, 77% of respondents reported reducing their alcohol consumption, while 20% said they had stopped drinking alcohol entirely.

The potential economic consequences extend beyond Crescent Canna and Louisiana. A 2026 report from Whitney Economics estimates that stricter hemp regulations could put as many as 225,000 jobs at risk nationwide and reduce industry revenue by approximately $28 billion. Those figures represent projected losses associated with broader regulatory changes, rather than confirmed impacts of the December restrictions alone.

With the deadline approaching, Crescent Canna is urging Congress to amend or delay the restrictions as part of federal funding legislation. Government funding is also scheduled to expire Dec. 11, creating an opportunity for lawmakers to address the hemp provisions before they take effect.

“Congress says it wants to grow the economy, support small business, create jobs and protect freedom,” said Gerrity. “Prove it by regulating the American hemp industry, not banning it.”