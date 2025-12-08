Immigration Sweep Risks Business Environment

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — A federal immigration crackdown unfolding across Southeast Louisiana is drawing sharp criticism from Mayor-elect Helena Moreno and community leaders who say the large-scale operation is already causing harm across the region. According to the AP, several hundred Border Patrol agents have been deployed to the area in pursuit of roughly 5,000 targets,

According to the AP, several hundred Border Patrol agents have been deployed to the area in pursuit of roughly 5,000 targets, resulting in dozens of arrests but few public details about who is being detained and why.

Louisiana’s Hispanic population has continued to climb in recent years, reaching nearly 7 percent of residents in 2023 — one of the state’s fastest-growing demographic shifts.

Moreno and several city council members pointed to one high-profile incident involving Jacelynn Guzman, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who was approached by masked agents while walking home from a grocery store in Marrero. Security footage shows Guzman running toward her house as the agents pursued her, prompting her family to intervene. DHS later said she resembled a suspect, a claim her family disputes.

State Sen. Royce Duplessis told the AP that the operation “was not about public safety, it’s about stoking chaos and fear and terrorizing communities.”

Impact on Local Businesses

Moreno said the enforcement effort is rippling through neighborhoods and workplaces, creating an atmosphere of fear that is directly affecting day-to-day commerce. Many employers in construction, hospitality and service industries say the stepped-up operation has led to higher absenteeism, with some workers staying home out of fear of being stopped despite their legal status.

Business owners warn that even a short-term drop in attendance could slow projects, reduce service capacity and worsen the labor shortages that have challenged the regional economy for years.

In immigrant-heavy neighborhoods, several small businesses have closed for part of the week as owners and staff avoid unnecessary travel, resulting in lost revenue during the holiday season. Grocers, restaurants and other family-run shops that depend on daily foot traffic say the uncertainty surrounding the operation has made it difficult to keep regular hours or plan for staffing needs.

Moreno, who joined city council members, Congressman Troy Carter and Hispanic community leaders in denouncing the tactics, said the concerns extend beyond retail and service employers. New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell told the AP, “There’s literally no information being given to the city of New Orleans whatsoever.”

Regional Workforce and Supply Chain Disruptions

Companies connected to the region’s logistics, maritime support and warehousing sectors report delays as workers essential to loading, transport and processing choose to remain at home. Contractors tied to major industrial and construction projects in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans say that even limited disruptions to crews can cascade through schedules, pushing back deadlines and raising costs.

Some neighborhood merchants have reported a noticeable decline in customer traffic as residents reduce errands or avoid commercial corridors where agents have been spotted. They warn that such patterns, even temporary, could have a chilling effect on small-business activity at a time when many local entrepreneurs are still working to stabilize margins and rebuild consumer confidence.

Moreno is requesting regular public briefings from federal agencies, as well as data on stops, detentions, warrants, charges and criminal histories. Local economic development groups and industry associations say their members are likewise seeking clearer communication from federal authorities to understand how long the operation will continue and who is being targeted. Without reliable information, they argue, businesses cannot confidently manage staffing, scheduling or safety planning, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty that complicates day-to-day operations.

BMF Outlines Impact

Greg Beuerman, BMF partner and New Orleans communications strategist, warns that immigration enforcement is a business risk that companies can’t afford to overlook, describing the potential impact on local businesses as follows:

“First, a total and complete disruption of normal operations for days or even weeks at a time. Second, a crushing blow to employee morale. Third, damage to public perception from a battery of inquisitive and judgmental calls from bankers, funders, board members, customers, vendors and insurers who (rightfully) want to know why the organization put itself in a compromised situation and what the organization is doing about it.”

Beuerman said full and complete compliance with U.S. immigration law is the best insurance policy against enforcement action but, "as we have seen, even that is not entirely effective. There’s still more that an organization can do to double down on protecting its license to operate, its competitive position in the marketplace, its ability to retain or compete for the best talent, and its corporate reputation.”

Beuerman said businesses should have a crisis communications plan developed with input from legal and compliance counsel. He said the important thing is to "ensure both employees and external parties receive timely and accurate information about what’s happened and how the crisis is being handled."

Hispanic Chamber Launches Online Resource

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) has launched the new Tools to Protect Your Business – an online resource to help small business owners and employees prepare for immigration enforcement actions and unexpected challenges. This guide offers practical steps to keep businesses operating if an owner or key worker is detained or deported. It includes information on emergency planning, documentation, and legal readiness to safeguard both businesses and families.

“This resource is about preparation and resilience. We want small business owners and employees to have the tools they need to protect their livelihoods and families during times of uncertainty,” said Mayra E. Pineda, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.