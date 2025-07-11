Immersive “Six Frenchmen” Haunts JAMNOLA for 3 Nights

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — An immersive new theater production, “Six Frenchmen,” will debut at JAMNOLA from July 22 to 25, transforming the one-of-a-kind cultural funhouse into a stage for historically inspired ghost stories.

Drawing from the 1768 Louisiana Rebellion, “Six Frenchmen” blends genres with an interactive, ghostly narrative and will be performed at JAMNOLA for three nights only—July 22, 23, and 25—at 8:00 p.m. at 940 Frenchmen Street.

“Six Frenchmen” marks the city’s first immersive play staged within an immersive museum. This two-hour, adults-only event invites guests to follow a cast of ten local actors as they move room to room, uncovering a haunted, humorous, and at times explosive reimagining of the Crescent City’s past.

Described as part historical fever dream, part bachelor party meltdown, and part ghost story, the show offers each audience member a uniquely personal experience through the art-filled world of JAMNOLA. No two journeys are the same as characters unravel a story rooted in rebellion, identity, and the spirits who still haunt the streets of New Orleans.

“History and stories spill out through every crack in the sidewalks and potholes of New Orleans. Our team has tapped into one such portal with an exceptional amount of spectral ectoplasm,” said Vaughn Trudeau, co-director and co-writer. “Six Frenchmen is a thrill ride where your body is the vehicle, steering you on your own experience through a cultural art tour that very quickly becomes a ghost story. It’s a journey that keeps you laughing, thinking and depending on who you encounter, perhaps even enlightened. Nothing scary though. We’re saving that for Halloween season. This story was written to be shown here at JAMNOLA. Both literally and figuratively.”

The show is directed by Vaughn Trudeau with co-directors Stephen Grush and Jason Derek North. Producers are Benjamin Breaux, Laura Ketteringham, Jonny Liss, Jason Derek North, Chad Smith and Vaughn Trudeau.

The production showcases an all-local creative team from start to finish. The full cast—Joey Algier, Jake Bartush, Vassiliki Ellwood, Owen Ever, Rashif Holmes, Matthew Martinez, Jason Derek North, Tara Squitiro, Glenn Young and Janet Young—also co-authored the script alongside Trudeau and Grush.

“JAMNOLA has always been about joy, art, and music—but also storytelling,” said Jonny Liss, co-founder of JAMNOLA. “Partnering with local theater makers to debut an immersive play inside our space feels like a natural next step in pushing the boundaries of what JAMNOLA can be.”

“Six Frenchmen” Performance Schedule

July 22, 23, and 25

8:00 PM nightly (Doors open at 7:45 PM)

Run time: 2 hours, including a brief intermission

Capacity: Limited to 60 guests per performance.

“Six Frenchmen” Ticket Information

General Admission (Pre-sale): $25 (+ taxes/fees)

VIP Admission (Pre-sale): $45 (+ taxes/fees) — includes 2 drink tickets + lagniappe

At the Door (Starting July 22):

General: $30

VIP: $50

Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Spice.

About JAMNOLA

JAMNOLA (Joy, Art & Music – New Orleans) is the city’s premier immersive art attraction, featuring 29 exhibits created by over 100 local artists. Located at 940 Frenchmen Street, the 10,000-square-foot space celebrates the culture, creativity, and resilience of New Orleans through bold, interactive installations that appeal to visitors of all ages. JAMNOLA was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith, with creative direction by Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works.