Ideal Appliance Parts Opens 1st Out-of-State Store

GULFPORT, Miss. – Ideal Appliance Parts, a family-owned company that has supplied appliance parts and repair products to Gulf South customers for more than six decades, marked a major milestone with the opening of its eighth location in Gulfport, the company’s first store outside Louisiana. The company marked the occasion with a Grand Opening celebration on October 23 that brought together community members, customers, and business leaders.

Expansion Strengthens Gulf Coast Reach

Founded in 1958, Ideal Appliance Parts supplies components and repair products for most major household appliance brands. The business serves both retail and wholesale customers across the Gulf South, including homeowners, service technicians, and commercial clients.

The company’s expansion into Gulfport is intended to better serve Gulf Coast businesses that previously traveled to Louisiana or ordered online to access its inventory. The new location offers customers direct access to appliance parts and technical services, extending Ideal’s regional presence beyond its Louisiana base.

The Grand Opening included an open house with refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways, where visitors met the Gulfport team — Manager Shirley Lichte, Isabel Rosol, Timothy Noe, and Jeffery Anderson. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by business leaders, community members, and customers.

“We were thrilled to bring Ideal Appliance Parts to Gulfport and to extend our reach beyond Louisiana for the first time,” said Donna Joseph, president. “This location allows us to serve the Gulf Coast community more effectively, whether through our retail store, our wholesale division, or online orders. Our goal has always been to continue providing the same dependable appliance parts, products, and services that our customers have trusted for over five decades.”

Service Across the Gulf South

In addition to its new Gulfport store, Ideal Appliance Parts operates seven Louisiana locations serving Baton Rouge, Gretna, Harahan, Lafayette, Metairie, New Orleans East, and Slidell. The company also maintains a central warehouse distribution center in Metairie to support its growing network of retail stores and wholesale operations across the Gulf South, ensuring customers have quick access to parts and reliable service wherever they are.