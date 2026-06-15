IDEAinstitute to Host Spring 2026 Pitch Night This Week

NEW ORLEANS — The Idea Village has announced that the IDEAinstitute Spring 2026 Pitch Night will take place on June 18 at House of Blues New Orleans.

Pitch Night is one of the Gulf South’s largest gatherings for entrepreneurship and early-stage innovation, bringing together founders, investors, students, mentors, business leaders, and community members to experience the region’s startup ecosystem in action.

Select founders from the Spring 2026 IDEAinstitute cohort will pitch their ventures live before a panel of judges and an in-person and virtual audience. Each company will have five minutes to pitch followed by a live Q&A session. The winning founder will receive a cash prize to help propel their business forward.

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The event will also feature the Big Idea Showcase, where IDEAinstitute alumni companies will present their ventures and invite attendees to vote on the most promising idea. The winning company will join the stage for a fireside-style conversation while judges deliberate.

New this season, Pitch Night will also include an Entrepreneur Marketplace featuring entrepreneur support organizations, startup resources, ecosystem partners, and service providers from across New Orleans and the Gulf South.

While the founder pitches are at the center of the evening, Pitch Night has become much more than a competition. Over the years, the event has evolved into a broader celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, welcoming 300+ registrants each season.

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Companies pitching at Spring 2026 Pitch Night include:

AUTODIVE – Developing autonomous aquaculture systems designed to increase domestic seafood production and strengthen the U.S. aquaculture industry.

– Developing autonomous aquaculture systems designed to increase domestic seafood production and strengthen the U.S. aquaculture industry. Band Controller – A compact mobile gaming controller that attaches directly to smartphones, delivering a console-style gaming experience without batteries, charging, or Bluetooth connectivity.

– A compact mobile gaming controller that attaches directly to smartphones, delivering a console-style gaming experience without batteries, charging, or Bluetooth connectivity. SAFE Roads – An AI-powered flood intelligence platform that provides real-time roadway condition monitoring and situational awareness for emergency responders and utilities during flooding events.

– An AI-powered flood intelligence platform that provides real-time roadway condition monitoring and situational awareness for emergency responders and utilities during flooding events. Watch Women’s Sports IRL – A discovery platform that helps fans find women’s sporting events and local venues showing games through its web and mobile apps.

– A discovery platform that helps fans find women’s sporting events and local venues showing games through its web and mobile apps. IBEX – A roof-access safety device that improves stability, safety, and efficiency for inspectors and contractors working on steep roof systems.

The recognition of these early-stage startups reflects the continued growth and momentum of the Gulf South innovation ecosystem and highlights the breadth of ideas emerging across New Orleans and beyond. Many IDEAinstitute alumni have gone on to raise successful pre-seed and seed funding rounds, participate in nationally recognized accelerator programs, and scale their ventures following completion of the program.

Pitch Night is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed for virtual attendees. Registration is required.

- Sponsors -

IDEAinstitute Spring 2026 Pitch Night Agenda

5:00 p.m. — Doors Open to General Public

6:00 p.m. — Pitches Begin

8:00 p.m. — Networking and Happy Hour

Livestream information will be shared with registered attendees prior to the event. To register for Pitch Night, visit here.

The IDEAinstitute – Overview

IDEAinstitute is a 12-week hybrid accelerator program designed to help early-stage founders validate, test, and refine their startup ideas. Through hands-on workshops, mentorship, and pitch coaching, participants gain the skills and confidence to launch sustainable, scalable ventures. Many graduates go on to raise funding, gain early traction, and enter later-stage accelerator programs. www.ideavillage.org/ideainstitute

The Idea Village – Overview

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 23,700+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. A 501c3 non-profit, operating exclusively for exempt purposes, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy. Further information can be found here: www.ideavillage.org.