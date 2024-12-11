Login
IDEAfuel Pitch Showcase to be Held Dec. 19

December 11, 2024   |By
NEW ORLEANS (press release) —The Nieux will host an event showcasing the 2024 IDEAfuel cohort, a group of BIPOC founders from the Gulf South. The event will feature pitches from entrepreneurs  and innovators addressing challenges in industries ranging from urban infrastructure to healthcare, followed by networking opportunities with fellow innovators.

The IDEAfuel program, supported by partners like Regions Foundation, helps these entrepreneurs turn ideas into adventures. Members of the 2024 cohort are as follows:

  • Moonbase: AI-powered training through short-form videos.
  • Tahda Baby: Connecting families with culturally sensitive care.
  • OGA Street Tech: Sustainable, reusable concrete innovations.
  • Healthy Hip Hop: Fun, educational content for the next generation.
  • Mommyfluent: Bridging play and child development.
  • Impact Connections: Streamlining care for marginalized communities.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at The Nieux, 2040 St. Charles Ave.

