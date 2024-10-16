Login
Economic Development

Idea VillageX Applications Open Through Nov. 11

October 16, 2024   |By
Ideavillagenetworking
Photo courtesy of the Idea Village

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Idea Village has opportunities available for seed-stage startups to apply for the upcoming accelerator cohort. Ventures that are at an inflection point and on track to raise $1 million within the next 24 months are encouraged to consider this program.

This cohort seeks innovative startups that can demonstrate rapid scaling in their markets and effectively serve niche audiences in groundbreaking ways. Startups should leverage technology to address significant problems or enhance existing processes. Special emphasis will be placed on those offering novel or untested business models with the potential to transform their industries.

This  opportunity allows startups to accelerate their growth and secure vital funding. Interested applicants are invited to join a community that fosters innovation and supports emerging leaders by clicking here. Applications are due Nov. 1.

