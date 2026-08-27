Idea Village Selects 2026 IDEAfuel Cohort

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village has announced the five companies selected for the 2026 cohort of IDEAfuel, its venture accelerator designed to address early-stage capital gaps for Black founders and founders of color across the Gulf South and supported by the Regions Foundation.

The announcement follows a record-setting application cycle, with 208 submissions, more than any previous IDEAfuel cohort. Five companies were selected, representing about 2.4% of applicants.

Each selected company will receive $15,000 in non-dilutive funding, along with one-on-one mentorship and structured workshops designed to accelerate venture readiness and growth. IDEAfuel is open to alumni of IDEAinstitute or founders who commit to completing IDEAinstitute upon acceptance. Companies are selected through a multi-stage process that includes an application review, founder interview and pitch to the IDEAfuel selection committee.

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This marks the fourth IDEAfuel cohort since the program launched in 2022. The program began through a partnership between The Idea Village and AT&T, with its first two founders receiving $15,000 grants at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week that year. Including this year’s awards, The Idea Village has distributed $255,000 in non-dilutive capital through the program.

“This year’s applicant pool tells us there’s no shortage of ambition in this region — what founders need is access to capital and the right support to grow,” said Andrew Albert, Programs Director at The Idea Village. “IDEAfuel exists to meet that need, and this cohort shows what’s possible when we do.”

A Record Response – IDEAfuel

The Idea Village said the 208 applications far surpassed any previous IDEAfuel cycle. The organization said the response reflects demand among early-stage founders for greater access to capital, mentorship and other resources.

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“The response to this year’s IDEAfuel program was remarkable. Seeing the talented founders tackling real challenges with innovative solutions, and the depth of local entrepreneurial talent is why the Regions Foundation continues to support the cohort,” said Mary Wallace Hannon, Operations and Strategic Communications manager with the Regions Foundation, who also served on the selection committee. “The five companies selected for this represent bold ideas, strong leadership, and significant potential for growth. We’re happy to work with The Idea Village as it helps these founders access the capital, mentorship, and resources needed to move their businesses forward.”

Meet the 2026 IDEAfuel Cohort

BandController: A passive gamepad for smartphones consisting of two slim bands that cling to the sides of a phone and provide physical buttons and analog sticks.

Bohamo: An AI automation, integrations, data and payments platform that connects hotels and travelers into a sales and guest management platform.

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Build-A-Way: A software company that removes typing from contractors’ workflow.

CardFlow Financial: A fintech platform that helps people with multiple credit cards simplify debt management by replacing multiple monthly payments with one personalized payment plan.

Top Tutors For Us: An AI-powered tutoring platform that seeks to close racial gaps in standardized testing by connecting Black and Brown students with culturally compatible tutors from top universities.

Alumni Spotlight: Milestone Mate

Since completing IDEAfuel in 2024, Shay Claiborne’s Milestone Mate, a child development platform that helps parents track early milestones and connects families to timely resources, has been accepted into the 2025 Intuit Ideas Program and Camelback Ventures and placed third in the Nexus Louisiana Technology Cup. According to The Idea Village, it was the only New Orleans-based tech startup to place in the statewide competition.

The Idea Village was founded in 2000 and has supported more than 23,700 entrepreneurs through mentorship, coaching and access to capital. The nonprofit says its alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

IDEAfuel is supported by the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank. The foundation supports community investments focused on economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness.