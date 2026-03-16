Idea Village Names 1st Scott Gale Memorial Award Winner

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village and Halliburton Labs have announced that Kimberly Gramm, MBA, Ph.D., Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer at Tulane University’s Innovation Institute, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Scott Gale Memorial Award, a new annual honor recognizing visionary leaders who are building future industries and innovation ecosystems in the Gulf South.

The award was presented during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2026 before an audience of leading investors, founders, and industry executives.

Created to celebrate leaders who embody a forward-thinking, action-oriented, and relentlessly optimistic approach to ecosystem-building, the Scott Gale Memorial Award honors those who pair bold strategy with deep integrity and an unwavering commitment to community. Selection Committee members were mindful that this inaugural honor would set the tone for years to come, and Gramm’s leadership rose clearly to the top.

- Sponsors -

Jon Atkinson, The Idea Village, presents Kimberly Gramm, with the 1st Scott Gale Memorial Award.

“Kimberly Gramm has a rare ability to see far beyond the horizon and then immediately get to work building what she envisions, “ says Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “She pairs bold, future-focused strategy with real action, and she does it with deep authenticity and care for the Gulf South and its people, beginning with her extensive work at Florida Atlantic University, to Texas Tech University and now through Tulane University here in New Orleans. Her leadership strengthens the infrastructure our founders rely on, expands access to opportunity, and, perhaps most importantly, reinforces a shared belief in what’s possible for innovators across this region.”

In reflecting on the significance of this award, the Committee also noted the opportunity it creates: to amplify the work of Gramm and future recipients, open new doors, and accelerate the growth of their impact across the region and beyond.

“I’m honored to be named the inaugural recipient of the Scott Gale Memorial Award, created in tribute to Scott’s legacy,” says Kimberly Gramm. “To be associated with a recognition that affirms mission-driven leadership and a long-term commitment to developing new industries and practical solutions is deeply meaningful. This award underscores the importance of investing in systems that empower founders to build companies addressing real‑world challenges. At Tulane University, in close partnership with the New Orleans Entrepreneur Council and through GNO, Inc., we are focused on strengthening the innovation infrastructure that supports emerging sectors from energy to other high‑growth fields. This honor reflects the shared dedication across the Gulf South to turning ideas into tangible impact.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Idea Village – Honoring Scott Gale’s Legacy

The Scott Gale Memorial Award honors Scott Gale – a true pioneer in energy and innovation and the inaugural Executive Director of Halliburton Labs – whose leadership was pivotal in shaping Houston’s energy transition ecosystem through collaboration and bold action. Scott passed away from cancer too soon at the age of 40, but left behind the still thriving work of Halliburton Labs and a legacy of visionary leadership, selfless mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to advancing breakthrough energy technologies. A community builder, podcast host, and tireless advocate for innovators, Scott modeled a spirit of service that continues to inspire.

“Scott Gale was a visionary leader whose passion for innovation and commitment to building meaningful ecosystems helped shape Halliburton Labs into what it is today,” says Andres Cabada, Managing Director of Halliburton Labs. “His belief in people, ideas, and the power of collaboration left a lasting mark on our organization and the broader energy and startup communities. Scott’s legacy lives on through the founders he supported, the partnerships he built, and the future‑focused mindset he instilled in all of us.”

Nominations Now Open for the 2027 Award

In tandem with celebrating Gramm’s recognition, The Idea Village and Halliburton Labs are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the next Scott Gale Memorial Award recipient.

- Sponsors -

Gulf South business and community members are invited to nominate individuals who:

Build Connected Communities : Bring people together across sectors, cultivate meaningful collaboration, and help create inclusive ecosystems where innovation can thrive.

: Bring people together across sectors, cultivate meaningful collaboration, and help create inclusive ecosystems where innovation can thrive. Advance Emerging Industries : Lead the way in energy, sustainability, and other future-focused fields by developing and championing transformative solutions.

: Lead the way in energy, sustainability, and other future-focused fields by developing and championing transformative solutions. Champion Founders : Demonstrate a deep entrepreneurial mindset by backing bold ideas, mentoring innovators, and elevating the next generation of builders.

: Demonstrate a deep entrepreneurial mindset by backing bold ideas, mentoring innovators, and elevating the next generation of builders. Shape What’s Next: Pair vision with decisive action to create tangible progress, motivating others through clarity of purpose and forward momentum.

Nominations for the 2027 award are open through October 1, 2026. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit here.