Idea Village, Halliburton Launch Innovation Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village and Halliburton Labs announced the launch of the Scott Gale Memorial Award, a new recognition to celebrate visionary leaders shaping the future of energy and innovation. This award honors the legacy of Scott Gale, a champion of ecosystem-building and transformative innovation. He left a lasting mark on the Gulf Coast startup community.

The Scott Gale Memorial Award recognizes an individual who exemplifies Scott’s commitment to the advancement of future industries, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystems. The announcement took place during the IDEA pitch at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) in March 2025. The inaugural award will be presented at NOEW 2026, before an audience of top investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

“Scott was an extraordinary connector and visionary leader who dedicated his career to supporting entrepreneurs and driving impactful change,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “This award ensures that his legacy inspires the next generation of innovators who share his passion for building the future.”

Award Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the Scott Gale Memorial Award are now open. The Idea Village invites industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members to submit nominations for individuals who:

Drive Innovation – A leader who envisions and actively builds a better future and inspires others through optimism

– A leader who envisions and actively builds a better future and inspires others through optimism Possess an Entrepreneurial Spirit – A supporter of founders, one who empowers the next generation of change-makers

Support Future Industries – A visionary in energy, sustainability, or other future-focused industries who pioneers transformative solutions

Build Community – A natural convener who strengthens networks, fosters collaboration, and builds inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystems

Nominations are open through Oct. 1, 2025. The winner will be notified in December 2025 and formally honored on stage at NOEW 2026.

Carrying Forward a Legacy of Innovation

Scott Gale was a trailblazer in the energy and innovation sectors and served as the inaugural Executive Director of Halliburton Labs. Scott played a pivotal role in Houston’s energy transition ecosystem. A passionate leader, Scott fostered cross-industry collaboration that drove meaningful advancements in energy technology. Beyond his professional impact, he was a podcast host, a community builder, and a champion for those shaping the future.

“Scott’s spirit of innovation and generosity touched so many lives,” said Liz Maxwell, senior director of Strategic Initiatives at The Idea Village. “Through this award, we celebrate individuals who share his dedication to driving change and bringing people together.”

The public is free to join in honoring Scott Gale’s legacy by nominating a leader who shapes the future. Nomination can be submitted at www.ideavillage.org/scott-gale-award.

About The Idea Village

The Idea Village champions innovation and entrepreneurship in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf South. Since its founding in 2000, The Idea Village has supported over 20,100+ entrepreneurs with mentorship, coaching, and access to capital. Alumni companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact.

A 501c3 non-profit, The Idea Village provides business accelerator programs that guide startups from the idea stage through venture capital rounds. The Idea Village works every day to cultivate a robust startup community and create an inclusive, vibrant, and future-driven economy. www.ideavillage.org

About Halliburton Labs

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and experienced practitioners advance the future of energy faster. Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, a global business network, commercialization expertise, and financing opportunities to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at Halliburton Labs. Connect with Halliburton Labs on LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).