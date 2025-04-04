The IDEA Village Announces Pitch Winner, Seeks Early-Stage Startups, Launches Memorial Award

NEW ORLEANS – Following its hosting of the 3rd Coast Venture Summit—covering Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida—The Idea Village, which helps startup founders across the Gulf Coast scale their ventures, held the annual IDEApitch 2025, called for early-stage startups to join its IDEAinstitute Spring/Summer 2025, and launched a meaningful memorial award.

IDEApitch 2025 Winner

Spot2Nite, a real-time RV campsite booking platform, has been named the winner of IDEApitch 2025, the signature startup competition hosted during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW). Presented by The Idea Village, the event spotlights the Gulf South’s most promising high-growth startups and connects them with funding opportunities and entrepreneurial resources.

Founded by Terry Broussard, Mike Perrone, and Joel Garcia Martinez, Spot2Nite gives users access to over 100,000 campsites across North America. As The IDEApitch 2025 winner, the company is now eligible for an initial investment of up to $250,000 from The Idea Village’s Momentum Fund, pending a match from private capital.

The competition’s other finalists—RCOAST, Arix, and JurisDeed—remain eligible for a $100,000 investment from the Momentum Fund.

RCOAST is a climate-tech company that utilizes advanced scanning technology to map coastal changes in 3D, identify erosion vulnerabilities, and provide adaptive mitigation strategies to enhance coastal resilience.

ARIX Technologies develops and operates robotic inspection solutions equipped with AI-powered analytics to detect and manage pipe corrosion in the petrochemical industry, aiming to improve safety and reduce costs.

JurisDeed is a legal and property intelligence platform that leverages real-time data and proprietary technology to streamline due diligence and verification processes for real estate professionals, investors, and government entities.

Congratulating the winners, the IDEA Village issued a statement saying, “This recognition highlights the impact of VILLAGEx in fostering high-growth startups and reinforces The Idea Village’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans.”

The Momentum Fund was established in 2023 to fuel the long-term growth of companies affiliated with The Idea Village. It was launched with $6.7 million in committed capital from 24 individual investors and family offices, including some of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast’s leading founders. Private capital is complemented by state investment through Louisiana Economic Development’s State Small Business Credit Initiative.

IDEAinstitute Spring/Summer 2025 Cohort

Alongside IDEApitch, the Idea Village is accepting applications for its IDEAinstitute Spring/Summer 2025 cohort, an early-stage accelerator designed for aspiring founders at the idea stage. The hybrid program introduces entrepreneurs to the Lean Startup Methodology and provides tools to help them turn early concepts into viable, scalable businesses. Weekly sessions are held virtually, with an in-person component in the final week.

The Idea Village’s Lean Startup Methodology teaches entrepreneurs to rapidly test and validate business ideas through customer feedback, iterative development, and data-driven decision-making to build scalable ventures efficiently.

Applications close April 4 at midnight CST.

Scott Gale Memorial Award Launched

The Idea Village used the IDEApitch stage to unveil a new initiative honoring a late ecosystem leader. In partnership with Halliburton Labs, the organization announced the creation of the Scott Gale Memorial Award, recognizing visionary leadership in energy, sustainability, and innovation. The inaugural award will be presented during NOEW 2026 to a leader who exemplifies forward-thinking leadership, founder support, and a commitment to community-building.

In 2020, Gale became the inaugural executive director of Halliburton Labs, which supports early-stage energy technology companies. According to The IDEA Village, Gale played a key role in shaping Houston’s energy transition ecosystem.

“Scott passed away on September 24, 2024 at the age of 40, after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer,” The IDEA Village statement explains. “His legacy of innovation and leadership continues to inspire those who knew him.”

Nominations for the Scott Gale Memorial Award are open through October 1, 2025.