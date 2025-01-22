ICYMI: Xavier University of Louisiana Kicks-Off Centennial Celebration

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University (XULA) celebrated its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Launch event that included celebratory remarks from President Reynold Verret, Congressman Troy Carter, and esteemed members of the Xavier community. These distinguished leaders, alumni, students, and staff each spoke to Xavier’s impact, its leadership in health equity and economic mobility for African Americans, and the university’s future endeavors that will continue making the world a more just and humane society.

Since its founding a century ago by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Xavier remains the nation’s only Catholic HBCU. Xavier has continuously challenged the status quo and dared to break societal barriers for students who believe in the power of higher education rooted in the values of service, equity, and social justice.

“Xavier is not just a unique university — It’s a sacred space. It’s a space where we were called many, many, many years ago as St. Francis reminded us to do work by Mother Katharine and by her successors to educate students at the highest level. And when we educate them, we send them out into the world as our gift to the world. And the world needs that gift,” said Dr. Reynold Verret during last week’s remarks.

Consistently recognized as one of the top HBCUs in the nation, Xavier is one of the leading universities to send African Americans through medical school and continues to be one of the country’s prominent producers of Black pharmacists. Recently, the University partnered with Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s leading hospital system, to establish the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. Building on a century of producing diverse medical professionals, this initiative marks a bold step toward building a more equitable healthcare system in the Gulf region and beyond.

During the celebratory kick-off event, Board of Trustees Chair Justin Augustine announced plans to extend Dr. Verret’s contract for an additional five years, pointing to an optimistic and prosperous future under Dr. Verret’s leadership. Congressman Troy Carter added, “As we… reflect on the century of achievements, let us set forth our sights on the next 100 years. Xavier’s story is one of innovation and perseverance. It’s a story of resilience in the face of adversity and hope for a brighter future. Together we have an opportunity to build upon the remarkable foundation, ensuring that Xavier continues to be a beacon of opportunity and excellence for all who come through these incredible doors.”

Following the celebratory remarks, students gathered in the yard to continue the day’s festivities with a DJ, live music, food trucks, and step performances from the university’s Divine Nine (D9) fraternity and sorority chapters.