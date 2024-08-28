Ice Industries Opens Louisiana Facility, Creates 70 Jobs for First Solar Supply

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. – Ice Industries, Inc., an industrial manufacturer and supplier, announced it is investing $6 million to establish a new production facility in southwest Louisiana. The company’s first venture in the state is expected to begin production in early 2025, initially focused on roll forming steel back rails for photovoltaic (PV) solar panels which First Solar, Inc. expects to start manufacturing in New Iberia in the second half of 2025.

The company expects to create 70 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $53,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in 142 indirect new jobs, for a total of 212 potential new jobs in the Southwest Region.

“This announcement is a testament to how Louisiana’s all-of-the-above energy strategy is driving new investment and creating opportunities in both emerging and legacy sectors,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said in a press release. “The attraction of innovative companies and their suppliers has set up the state’s world-class manufacturing workforce for continuing success as they strengthen the domestic supply chain. We are proud to welcome Ice Industries to Louisiana and look forward to the years of prosperity to come.”

The southwest Louisiana facility will employ a process that converts sheet metal into engineered shapes using consecutive sets of mated rolls, called roll forming, to manufacture steel back rails for PV solar panels. The new Ice Industries Louisiana facility complements a similar operation in Bowling Green, Ohio, that also provides high quality roll formed products to the solar energy market.

In January, First Solar awarded Ice Industries a long-term contract supplying components to its Iberia Parish facility that is expected to create over 700 direct new jobs in Acadiana.

“Following the successful collaboration with First Solar that resulted in the founding of Ice Industries Bowling Green, we are excited to further develop our partnership with an American company that is a global industry leader in the production of PV panels,” said Ice Industries Founder, Chairman and CEO Howard Ice. “Dovetailing with both the United States’ increasing focus and investment in clean energy technology and Ice’s strategy of geographic and market diversity, Ice Industries Louisiana represents a strategic investment in both the company and our country’s manufacturing base.”

Ice Industries was founded in Ohio in 1999 with one facility focused on producing heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration components. Over the past 25 years, the company has expanded its footprint to six facilities in Ohio, Mississippi and Mexico that offer specialized manufacturing, stamping, fabrication, welding and assembly solutions.

“The Jeff Davis Police Jury is thrilled to welcome Ice Industries to our parish,” Jefferson Davis Parish Police Jury President Steve Eastman. “Their arrival will revitalize the Zagis building in the Lacassine Industrial Park, which will boost our local economy and provide employment opportunities for parish residents. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with this company and extend our thanks to Creed Romano, his team, and Louisiana Economic Development for their efforts in bringing Ice Industries to our parish.”

The company expects to begin installation of new equipment into the retrofitted 150,000-square-foot facility in October and commence production in early 2025.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am proud to welcome Ice Industries to our parish, our state, and our Jeff Davis Parish family,” Jefferson Davis Parish Economic Development Commission President and CEO Creed Romano said. “This has been a true team effort, and I extend my thanks to LED Secretary Bourgeois, Rafael Zaga Saba, Ronnie Petree and Representative Troy Romero for their support in securing this exciting project. Ice Industries’ investment revitalizes a key industrial asset in Lacassine and brings valuable jobs and economic growth to our community. We are committed to supporting them as they advance solar manufacturing here, and we look forward to the positive impact their presence will have on our local economy for years to come.”

To win the project, LED offered the company a competitive incentives package including the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. The state has also offered Ice Industries a $380,000 Economic Development Award Program forgivable loan for site development and infrastructure improvements, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

