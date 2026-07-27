IBEX Wins Top 2026 “The Launchpad” Prize

COVINGTON, La. – STartUP Northshore has named IBEX the winner of their summer 2026 THE LAUNCHPAD pitch competition. The Slidell-based startup earned the top award after presenting alongside two other finalists before a live audience and panel of judges at the North Star Theatre and Cultural Center in Mandeville last night.

Michael Bishop, Founder of IBEX, received a $3,000 grant to support the continued development of his company. Drawing from firsthand experience working on steep-sloped roofs, Bishop is developing the S-RAD (Steep Roof Assist Device), an innovative platform that helps roofing contractors and insurance adjusters work more safely and efficiently by providing a stable, level surface on pitched roofs. The funding will help refine the company’s early prototype as it advances toward commercialization.

“The preparation provided by everyone at STartUP Northshore and the IDEAinstitute is what helped drive this win. Learning how to condense my vision for this product down to a five-minute pitch was a critical skill I gained from their coaching sessions. Winning THE LAUNCHPAD gets me one step closer to seeing this company blossom into what my vision has been all along,” said Michael Bishop, Founder of IBEX.

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Fellow finalists Marci Clines, Co-founder of IronRose Legacy Group, and Sarah Cooper Smith, Founder of Northshore Bath Co., each received $1,000 grants.

The Launchpad Supports Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

The finalists were evaluated by a panel of highly respected judges from across Louisiana’s innovation ecosystem. Each judge brought unique perspectives spanning entrepreneurship, investment, capital access, and community building. The panel included Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of OnPath Foundation; Kelly A. Raney, Executive Director of Innovation Operations at Louisiana Innovation; and Lane Degenhardt, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of happycampr and winner of STartUP Northshore’s 2025 NSpire Startup Slam.

Presented by OnPath Foundation, THE LAUNCHPAD provides early-stage entrepreneurs with individualized pitch coaching, community visibility, connections and startup funding designed to help advance their businesses. The competition is part of STartUP Northshore’s broader entrepreneurial support ecosystem, which includes educational programming, mentorship, investor-readiness resources, and individualized founder support.

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“At OnPath Foundation, one of our key pillars is connecting entrepreneurs with organizations like STartUP Northshore, and events like THE LAUNCHPAD so they can grow their business and invest in the Northshore and other communities in southeast Louisiana. We’re proud to partner with STartUP Northshore by providing the seed grants for these great businesses,” said Jay Huffstatler, Executive Director of OnPath Foundation.

Russell Richardson, president and CEO of St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, said THE LAUNCHPAD demonstrates the organization’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs transform promising ideas into sustainable businesses on the Northshore.

“Entrepreneurs play an important role in creating new opportunities and strengthening our economy,” Richardson said. “We are proud to congratulate IBEX and commend each of this year’s finalists for their intrepid vision. We look forward to seeing how they build on the momentum they’ve created through their participation in THE LAUNCHPAD.”

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Each of THE LAUNCHPAD finalists participated in the Spring 2026 cohort of IDEAinstitute Northshore, STartUP Northshore’s 12-week accelerator program, produced in partnership with The Idea Village, for early-stage entrepreneurs.

About THE LAUNCHPAD

THE LAUNCHPAD, launched in 2025, is STartUP Northshore’s pitch competition for early-stage entrepreneurs. Designed as a companion to the organization’s flagship NSpire Startup Slam, the program provides founders with individualized pitch coaching, mentorship and seed funding before they present their ventures to a panel of judges and a live audience. Last year’s inaugural competition was won by WSPER founder Christopher Andry.