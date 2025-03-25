Hyundai Announces $5.8 Billion Investment in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Hyundai Motor Group has made a groundbreaking decision to invest $5.8 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Louisiana. This first-of-its-kind site marks Hyundai’s inaugural North American steel facility, establishing a fully integrated, made-in-America supply chain to support its automotive manufacturing operations across the United States.

The ultra-low carbon steel production plant will be located on approximately 1,700 acres in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, anchoring the RiverPlex MegaPark on the Westbank of the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish. At approximately 17,000 acres, RiverPlex is the largest undeveloped tract along the deep-water Mississippi River. Hyundai Steel Company (HSC), a member of Hyundai Motor Group, is expected to create more than 1,300 direct new jobs with an average salary of $95,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in about 4,100 indirect new jobs, for a total of 5,400 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“Hyundai’s decision to invest nearly $6 billion in Ascension Parish speaks volumes about Louisiana’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and our ability to compete for innovative manufacturing facilities,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said. “This announcement makes clear that Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is roaring back, thanks to our historic tax reforms, our business-friendly approach and the many competitive advantages our state has to offer international powerhouses like Hyundai.”

HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY

HSC plans to import an estimated 3.6 million tons of iron ore annually to the facility. Completed coils will be shipped out via rail and truck to customers, including Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and U.S. automakers. The largest portion of steel manufactured in Louisiana will be sent to Hyundai Motor Company’s vehicle manufacturing plants throughout the U.S. The mill is expected to produce 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually.

The state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill is expected to produce 70% lower emissions than traditional blast furnaces, aligning with the Hyundai Motor Group’s mission to advance sustainable energy solutions across all of its subsidiaries.

“Hyundai Steel’s investment in an electric arc furnace (EAF) based integrated steel mill in the U.S. is anticipated to stimulate local economic growth, including the creation of new job opportunities,” Hyundai Steel Company President and CEO Gang Hyun Seo said. “We plan to supply automotive steel plates not only for Hyundai Motor and Kia’s strategic models but also to expand sales to U.S. automakers in the future.”

LOUISIANA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

A major victory for the state, Louisiana Economic Development showcases its ability to support businesses or industries wanting to operate on a worldwide scale.

“The effort to attract and secure Hyundai Motor Group in Louisiana is the most recent example of how our whole-of-Louisiana approach is making our state more competitive by fostering an economic ecosystem that provides an ease of doing business,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Positioning Louisiana to win means working as a team with a focus on what matters: The people and future of our state. It offers residents new career opportunities that provide growing wages and a stake in a sustainable, thriving future.”

To win the project in Louisiana, the state offered HSC a competitive incentives package including a $100 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program. Other infrastructure upgrades, including road, rail, electric and pipelines, will enable the full development of RiverPlex MegaPark, attracting future suppliers and customers.

PORT OF SOUTH LOUISIANA

HSC is partnering with the Port of South Louisiana to build a deep water dock on the Westbank of Ascension Parish to accommodate steel and materials shipments.

“Port of South Louisiana’s partnership on this game-changing project exemplifies the power of regionalism in driving economic progress that extends beyond political boundaries,” Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews said. “The benefits of Port of South Louisiana’s investment in this multi-use, deep-water dock will have a ripple effect across the entire region, bringing jobs to families and spurring long-term transformative growth and new investments to our communities. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when state and parish leaders, industries, and infrastructure partners collaborate toward a shared vision to reinforce Louisiana’s position as a national leader in manufacturing and global trade.”

ENTERGY LOUISIANA

To enable major economic development projects such as HSC’s plant, Entergy Louisiana has been working with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and other partners for several years to upgrade its generation and transmission systems. More recently, Entergy Louisiana is planning major transmission projects on the Westbank of the Mississippi River and in south central Louisiana that provide additional load-serving capacity for new economic development projects. These transmission projects, which include significant new high-voltage transmission lines, will enable Entergy Louisiana to serve major new developments like HSC and improve service reliability to all customers.

“This historic investment will help set up Louisiana for long-term economic success, creating thousands of high-quality jobs and positioning our state as a leader in next-generation, low-carbon steel production,” Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said. “Partnerships like this between industry leaders, elected officials, local communities and economic development partners are critical to driving transformative projects that benefit future generations. Entergy Louisiana is proud to support Hyundai Steel Company with the reliable, sustainable energy solutions needed to power such an ambitious and forward-thinking facility. Together, we are building a stronger, more sustainable future for our state.”

The HSC plant’s ultra-low carbon approach to steel sets an example for global manufacturing and lifts Ascension Parish onto the forefront of industrial innovation. By fostering cutting-edge technology steel production, Ascension Parish will secure long-term competitive advantages to attract more investment and create high-growth job opportunities.

ASCENSION PARISH

“Ascension is proud to support businesses that drive both progress and opportunity for our citizens,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. “Through Hyundai Steel Company, we will see the creation of over 1,300 jobs, with many positions being filled by individuals trained right here in Ascension Parish. Education and training are essential in addressing poverty and inequality and laying the foundation for lasting economic growth. Today marks a milestone in our community’s journey toward a brighter and more prosperous future for all of Ascension.”

“This transformative investment from Hyundai Steel Company is a game-changer for Ascension Parish, introducing a new industry and creating abundant high-paying job opportunities for our community,” Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur said. “By working closely with our partners, we remain committed to attracting new investment, developing a skilled workforce, enhancing our community, and driving long-term economic growth.”

COMMUNITY COLLEGE WORKFORCE PROGRAM

To support the project’s workforce needs, River Parishes Community College and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) will develop a new local workforce training center equipped with hands-on skills coaches from LED’s FastStart program and modern learning spaces to provide job-specific instruction and administrative assistance. HSC will also have access to the full suite of LED FastStart workforce recruitment, training and sustainability services.

“River Parishes Community College is honored to be the lead training and workforce development partner for this groundbreaking project,” River Parishes Community College Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor said. “Today’s announcement marks a generational opportunity for the citizens of Donaldsonville, the Westbank of Ascension Parish, and surrounding communities. We are committed and eager to provide the access and training needed to equip local residents and other prospective students with the skills required to seize the new career opportunities created by Hyundai Steel. As the River Region’s workforce solution, we are excited to partner with HSC to help meet their workforce needs. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to Governor Landry and LED Secretary Bourgeois for bringing this transformative project to Louisiana and the Westbank of Ascension.”

RIVERPLEX MEGAPARK

“Hyundai Steel Company represents the largest single economic development project announcement in our region since the formation of BRAC in 2005, ”Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) President and CEO Lori Melancon said. “Located in the RiverPlex MegaPark — established in 2015 through a partnership between Ascension Economic Development Corporation, BRAC, LED, and local landowners — this investment will create significant opportunities across the region while advancing new low-carbon projects in the energy and manufacturing sectors. The vision of all involved in the RiverPlex MegaPark 10 years ago is now delivering dividends for our regional economy. Congratulations to Hyundai Steel Company, our partners, and our neighbors in Ascension Parish. We are delighted to welcome HSC to Louisiana’s Capital Region, and remain committed to supporting their success.”

Register here to be notified about Hyundai Steel Company job opportunities, hiring events and news updates. Businesses interested in potential vendor and contract opportunities can sign up here to receive more information as it becomes available.

The company anticipates construction to begin in the third quarter of 2026.