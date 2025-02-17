Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

Hyperscale Data Center Growth Spurs Nuclear Deals

February 17, 2025   |By
Data Center
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – Over the past three years, the number of data centers in the U.S. has grown considerably, but with an interesting twist. The growth in numbers has increased at a modest pace of 10-20% while their power capacity has surged by an estimated 30–50% over the last three years particularly as businesses like

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter