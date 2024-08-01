Hynes Charter Schools Opens on the University of New Orleans Campus

Home to some of the highest demand, non-selective admissions elementary schools in Orleans Parish, Hynes Charter Schools serves three campuses in Lakeview and Gentilly that offer both challenging academic curriculums—including a progressive literacy program, and gifted and talented course— as well as classes in art, instrumental music, vocal music, library, theater and physical education.

On August 14, the charter will welcome the first students to its newly completed home on the campus of the University of New Orleans. The state-of-the-art facility will eventually house more than 900 students.

A Little Hynes History

Named in memory of native New Orleanian and educator Edward Hynes (1872-1936), the original Hynes School opened in 1952 at 990 Harrison Avenue in Lakeview. The school was accredited in 1969 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and first recognized as a National Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence in 1988.

- Sponsors -

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina destroyed the school, closing it for the remainder of the school year. In early 2006, the Hynes Charter School Corporation was created to support the financial, operational and academic functions of the school. In March 2006, the newly founded board of directors and founding CEO were granted a Type 3 charter by the Orleans Parish School Board, and the school forged its first partnership with UNO.

By August 2006, the school reopened in two temporary locations: pre-kindergarten through fourth grades at 719 S. Carrollton Ave. and fifth through eighth grades at St. Henry’s School at 821 General Pershing. Both campuses were then united at the St. James Major campus on Gentilly Boulevard for the 2007-08 school year.

By 2012, Hynes returned to its original location to a rebuilt campus at 990 Harrison Avenue. Not long after, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized the school with its first A in school performance. Hynes was also named to Louisiana’s elite list of High Performing, High Poverty Schools.

“In the spring of 2018, the school’s administration and board embarked on a self-study and green-lighting process to determine the feasibility of replicating this model of success,” said Michelle Douglas, CEO of Hynes Charter Schools. “In the fall of 2018, the leadership of the University of New Orleans and Hynes Charter Schools became corporate partners recognized by the Charter School Demonstration Act.

Hynes-UNO then opened its doors in August 2019 in a temporary location provided by the New Orleans Public Schools (NOLAPS) Board. In February 2023, the Hynes Corporation and Friends of Hynes broke ground on the new facility, which was just completed this June.

Meanwhile, in 2020, NOLAPS selected Hynes to be the 2021-22 operator for the Parkview campus at 4617 Mirabeau Ave., and Hynes-Parkview (the third campus), opened its doors in August 2021.

- Sponsors -

“Today, Hynes serves 1,800 students from urban areas throughout New Orleans and will grow to serve 2,300 students by the year 2027,” said Douglas. “Two campuses are home to a World Language Certified French immersion program, and the Hynes network received Cognia Accreditation, which is an internationally recognized mark of distinction for meeting or exceeding rigorous standards of operations, practices and results.”

Hynes-UNO

Hynes-UNO represents a big move for the school toward workforce development.

“The partnership with UNO allows for a unique K-8 and beyond learning experience for our students,” said Brittany Smith, principal of Hynes-UNO. “Through this partnership, our goal is to inspire students to continue their educational career beyond high school by providing them with learning experiences that will spark their interest in a future career.”

Hynes-UNO consists of two state-of-the-art buildings, designed by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and built by Lemoine Construction. The academic building houses classrooms and the library/media center, while the commons building houses the cafeteria and music room.

“We are looking forward to adding a third building to the property that will serve as our performing arts/physical education building,” Smith said.

Our overarching goal is for every student to achieve proficiency in reading at or above grade level by the end of each academic year. End-of-year benchmark data reveals an average improvement of approximately 20 to 25 percentage points, highlighting the effectiveness of our instructional strategies and the dedication of our educators.

The K-8 school also include 42 classrooms, an art room and multiple small group spaces.

“Our new building was designed to highlight aspects of French immersion and STEAM, with each floor taking on themes of water, land and space,” Smith said. “Hynes-UNO will enroll a total of 930 students once we are fully built out to a K-eighth grade school,” Smith added. “This enrollment would make us the largest Hynes campus. With our location next to the No.1 high school, Ben Franklin High School, and on the UNO campus, the Hynes team looks forward to establishing a partnership with these schools to enhance our students’ learning experience.”

The school is currently partnering with UNO by way of school and family events such as a Hynes Night at a UNO basketball game and Game Day at a UNO baseball game. Hynes-UNO is also partnering with the UNO Education Department to coordinate after-school tutoring for students. The goal is to continue the partnership through offering Hynes-UNO students on-site educational experiences (i.e. attending a jazz performance by UNO students in the performing arts auditorium, a field trip to the UNO engineering building to see a demonstration of model ships in the towing tank, etc.)

Hynes-UNO is also looking forward to building a partnership with Ben Franklin High School. One program the two schools are partnering on is the Ben Franklin High School’s STAR (Students Teaching and Reaching) Research Course. This course inspires high schoolers to pursue the field of education. Through the STAR-Research Program, Ben Franklin students will have the opportunity to engage in a student teaching experience at Hynes-UNO.

“As an alum of Ben Franklin High School and the Teaching Academy (now STAR-Research Program), I am thrilled to provide students the same opportunity I received that inspired me to become an educator,” said Smith.

Hynes-UNO will also offer after-school sports such as flag football, baseball and softball, Scouts of America, pep squad and chorus.

“We will partner with local art programs to provide after-school art classes,” Smith said. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to offering more programs for our students.”

Measure of Success

Hynes has identified five core elements that drive its success: student-centered instruction; an inclusive and positive school culture; tailored enrichment opportunities for students; an invested and committed community; and having a sustainable organization.

“Hynes Charter Schools excels notably in English language arts,” explained Anne Kramer, chief academic officer of Hynes Charter Schools. “A cornerstone of our approach is the daily 90-minute uninterrupted reading block provided to all students, supplemented by an additional 45 to 50 minutes integrated into the schedules of students from kindergarten through fifth grade.”

Kramer cited the Success for All reading program, which incorporates evidence-based strategies, as being central to the school’s ELA success.

“This program emphasizes foundational literacy skills and provides opportunities for teachers to gather data on leading indicators of student progress,” she said.

“Armed with these data, teachers facilitate lessons that allow students to take ownership of their learning and use differentiated approaches to meet the individual needs of each student,” Kramer added. “Our overarching goal is for every student to achieve proficiency in reading at or above grade level by the end of each academic year. End-of-year benchmark data reveals an average improvement of approximately 20 to 25 percentage points, highlighting the effectiveness of our instructional strategies and the dedication of our educators.”

The typical class size at Hynes Charter Schools is 24 to 26 students. With smaller class sizes, students can receive more individualized attention.

Central to Hynes Charter Schools’ approach is a strong focus on students’s social-emotional well-being. As such, the school teaches students essential skills like teamwork, constructive feedback, respecting diverse opinions and self-regulation.

“Equally important is the emphasis we place on building efficacy among both our educators and students,” Kramer said.

For example, students work in partnerships and teams that foster collaboration, feedback and goal setting. Likewise, teachers and Instructional Leadership Teams take part in programs like weekly Professional Learning Communities, and instructional and solutions team meetings.

The school boasts high retention rates for teachers and students. “Demand rates [also] put Hynes Schools at the top of the list for family choice,” Kramer said. “And we cannot forget about academic accountability scores.”

Kramer cited the 2023 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program results, which found that Hynes Lakeview and Hynes-UNO are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the City of New Orleans for the percentage of students scoring mastery or above for open enrollment schools. “[Additionally,] Hynes Parkview joined our portfolio of schools at the start of the 2021-22 school year,” Kramer said. “At the time, their [school performance score] was 32.8. Within two years, the SPS score rose to a staggering 59.17. Hynes Parkview was also ranked fifth in the growth index for schools in New Orleans.”

However, Kramer said that the most impactful sign of Hynes’ success comes from alumni, staff and their families.

“In fact, several alumni have joined our teaching faculty, and many teachers choose to send their own children to a Hynes School,” she said. “This is the true measure of success.”