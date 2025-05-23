Hynes Charter Schools Appoints New CFO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Hynes Charter Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawne B. Favre, CPA as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Favre will assume the role in May, succeeding longtime CFO Leon Mathes, who is retiring after six years of dedicated service to the network.

Hynes Charter Schools operates three high-performing campuses in Orleans Parish: Hynes-Lakeview (PK3–8), Hynes-UNO (currently K–6, expanding to K–8), and Hynes-Parkview (K–8). Hynes is proud to be the highest-demand, non-selective admissions elementary school in the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawne to the Hynes leadership team,” said Michelle Douglas, CEO of Hynes Charter Schools. “Her deep expertise in finance, combined with a strong background in education and nonprofit management, makes her the ideal leader to help guide our financial strategy during this next phase of growth. Her experience and insight will be a tremendous asset to our schools, staff, and families.”

- Sponsors -

Favre brings more than 27 years of accounting and financial leadership experience spanning public accounting, education, and mission-driven organizations. She began her career in public accounting and has held senior roles in both the U.S. and the Cayman Islands, working across sectors including education, nonprofits, hospitality, and financial services. She is skilled in budgeting, financial reporting, fiscal policy implementation, and team leadership.

Most recently, Favre served as Chief Financial Officer for Covenant House New Orleans, where she oversaw financial strategy and operations for the agency. Her prior roles include serving as CFO of Lighthouse Louisiana and Vice President of Finance and Operations/CFO at the Urban League of Louisiana, where she managed finance, human resources, facilities, and operations across multiple locations.

Favre is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), licensed in Louisiana since 1999. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida A&M University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management from Tulane University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hynes Charter Schools team,” said Favre. “Hynes has earned a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and sound financial stewardship. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and ensuring our financial practices support the mission of serving students and families across New Orleans.”

For more information, visit Hynes Charter Schools, visit Hynes Charter Schools.

About Hynes Charter Schools

Hynes Charter Schools are some of the highest demand, non-selective admissions elementary schools in Orleans Parish, serving three campuses in Lakeview, Lakefront, and Gentilly. Hynes offers a challenging academic curriculum that includes a progressive literacy program; gifted and talented courses, classes in art, instrumental music, vocal music, library, theater and physical education. Art and social-emotional learning are integrated throughout the curriculum.

- Sponsors -

In addition, Hynes offers a French Immersion program at two campuses. Hynes is proud of the collaborative culture that it fosters with distributed leadership and shared decision-making. Hynes has identified five core elements that drive its success: 1.) student centered instruction, 2.) an inclusive and positive school culture, 3.) tailored enrichment opportunities for students, 4.) an invested and committed community and 5.) having a sustainable organization.