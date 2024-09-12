HVS Brokerage & Advisory Closes Sale of Marina Inn & Suites Chalmette-New Orleans

HOUSTON, Tx. — HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 130-key Marina Inn & Suites Chalmette-New Orleans, located at 5353 Paris Road, Chalmette, La.

The property, built in 1985, was purchased by AMAL Hospitality, based in Port Lavaca, Texas, from Marina Motel, Inc., based in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Raymi Anderson, Partner of Marina Motel, Inc., commented in a press release, “We’re very appreciative of Matt and Andrew’s work to ensure the successful sale of our hotel. Their determination to find the right buyer and assist them in securing proper financing was instrumental, especially given the challenges we faced with the market conditions. Thanks to the HVS team’s dedication, we were able to confidently close this chapter and embark on our next story.”

The property is located adjacent to the Gulf Outlet Marina Boat Launch, which connects to Bayou Bienvenue and Lake Borgne, ideal for leisure water activities. Furthermore, the property is situated along Paris Road/State Highway 47 and is within ten miles of New Orleans, offering easy access to multiple demand generators in the area and positioning it as an attractive option for business and leisure travelers visiting the region. Leisure demand generators include the French Quarter District, Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, Bourbon Street, the National World War II Museum, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, the Gulf Coast and Sabine Lake.

“Our team is thrilled to announce the successful closing of the Marina Inn & Suites. It was a privilege to work with the seller, whose family has owned and operated this property since its construction in 1985. We leveraged our expertise in the Louisiana market and our team’s nationwide reach, which enabled us to connect the right out-of-state buyer to this deal. We are gratified by the outcome of this deal and look forward to seeing the buyer’s success,” said Matt Almy, Senior Associate of HVS Brokerage & Advisory.

HVS Brokerage & Advisory team members Matt Almy, Andrew Frosch, Fadi Rawashdeh, and Kyle Peterek participated in this transaction, while Eric Vincent Guerrero, a Louisiana-licensed real estate broker, served as the broker of record.