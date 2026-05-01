Humbled and Honored to Host the CRMA Conference

This month, Renaissance Publishing is proud to welcome more than 60 city and regional magazine publishers — and over 200 journalism professionals — from across the country to New Orleans for annual conference of the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA).

It’s always inspiring to gather with peers who share a passion for storytelling and community. For more than 35 years, CRMA has been a constant in my professional life — a place where ideas are exchanged, best practices are refined, and meaningful, lasting friendships are formed. The knowledge and collaboration within this organization have been invaluable, not just to me, but to our entire industry.

This year’s conference carries special significance as the CRMA conference celebrates its 50th anniversary. It’s also deeply personal. I am incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to be named the recipient of the Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Milt Jones, a founder of CRMA and the visionary behind Palm Springs Life, was a pioneer in our field. To be associated with his legacy is something I will never take lightly.

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My journey in publishing began in 1987 as an entry-level courier. From there, I simply tried to say “yes” to every opportunity to learn and grow. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate — supported by family, great mentors, colleagues and friends, many of whom I found through CRMA. This organization has been a steady influence throughout my career, and I am grateful for the role it has played in shaping both my path and our company.

I don’t consider myself a natural public speaker, but I will do my best to express just how much this recognition means to me. More importantly, I hope to convey my gratitude — to those who have guided me, supported me and believed in me along the way.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing