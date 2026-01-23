Humanoid Robotics Pilot Launches in St. Bernard

St. Bernard Parish, La. – The State of Louisiana and Persona AI headquartered in Houston, Texas, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a pilot program advancing humanoid robotics in active heavy-industry environments. The pilot, to be conducted at SSE Steel Fabrication’s (SSE Steel) large-scale fabrication facility in St. Bernard Parish, marks a significant moment where a State has formally partnered with industry to support humanoid robotics development in a live industrial setting.

Facilitated by Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED), and supported by Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), the initiative will position Louisiana as a national leader in embodied AI in advanced manufacturing and next-generation workforce technologies. The pilot will focus on collecting real-world human movement and task data in an operating steel manufacturing facility, informing how humanoid systems will perceive, move, and work alongside skilled tradespeople in complex, dynamic environments.

“This is exactly the kind of applied innovation Louisiana should be leaning into,” said Josh Fleig, Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development. “Partnerships like these will allow our small businesses to adopt new tools, modernize the way they operate and compete at a higher level. As companies innovate, they’re not just growing their bottom line; they’re creating pathways to higher-skill, higher-paying careers that strengthen their workforce and expand opportunity across Louisiana.”

Rugged Humanoid Platforms

The pilot will leverage SSE Steel’s advanced fabrication operations as the industrial proving ground for Persona AI’s upcoming release of rugged humanoid platforms which are being designed to operate in environments originally built for humans rather than redesigned for traditional automation. Unlike fixed industrial robots, humanoid robots are envisioned to use existing tools, navigate uneven terrain, and adapt to changing conditions, capabilities that make them particularly well-suited for heavy industry sectors facing persistent labor shortages and operational complexity.

“This collaboration allows us to explore emerging technologies where they matter most, on the shop floor, not in a lab,” said Justin Airhart, Chief Operations Officer of SSE Steel Fabrication. “SSE Steel has long embraced innovation in service of safety, productivity, and workforce sustainability. Supporting this pilot aligns directly with that mission.”

4-D Jobs

Persona AI, founded by leaders in the humanoid robotics community, is developing humanoid robots purpose-built for what the company calls “4D jobs”: work that is dull, dirty, dangerous, and declining. The company’s approach centers on augmenting human workers, with robots taking on high-risk or hard-to-staff tasks while experienced tradespeople move into higher-value roles such as supervision, quality assurance, and robotic operations.

“Partnering with the State of Louisiana allows us to accelerate humanoid development in one of the most industrially relevant regions in the country,” said Nicolaus Radford, CEO of Persona AI. “Louisiana is actively investing in the innovation required to rebuild domestic shipbuilding and heavy manufacturing capacity. Working alongside LA.IO, GNO, Inc., and industrial leaders like SSE Steel gives our humanoid the conditions it needs to mature and deploy at scale.”

Humanoid Robotics in Industrial Fields

The pilot also reflects broader national momentum around humanoid robotics across manufacturing, maritime, energy, defense, and infrastructure: industries central to Louisiana’s economy and U.S. supply chains. As these technologies advance, leaders emphasize that adoption historically creates new, higher-value roles even as it transforms existing ones, expanding demand for robot technicians, systems operators, safety supervisors, data specialists, and skilled trades trained to work alongside advanced machines.

“Real innovation happens when you take what already works and responsibly push it into what’s next—exactly what SSE Steel and Persona AI are doing in St. Bernard Parish,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc. “Louisiana has the industrial depth to deploy AI in the real world, at real scale, in ways that strengthen operations while preserving and upskilling jobs. This pilot is about modernizing proven processes safely, attracting sustained investment, and building a durable competitive advantage for our industrial workforce and communities.”

The pilot is focused on data collection and real-world validation ahead of broader deployments. State and regional leaders view it as a foundational step toward scaling humanoid robotics across Louisiana’s core industries and establishing the state as a national proving ground for next-generation industrial work.