Humana CEO Visits Canal Pointe as Program Grows

NEW ORLEANS – Humana President and CEO Jim Rechtin visited Canal Pointe, New Orleans’ only family-centered residential substance use treatment and recovery facility, on Aug. 20 to see the program supported by a $1 million investment from the Humana Foundation.

Operated by Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana (VOASELA), Canal Pointe allows pregnant and parenting women to remain with their children while receiving residential treatment for opioid and other substance use disorders. Since beginning treatment services in February, the program has served 29 mothers and cared for 32 children.

Canal Pointe Reports Early Results

Canal Pointe has received 165 referrals since February, with 60 women determined eligible for admission, according to VOASELA. Mothers who have entered the program have stayed an average of 20.9 days, and the facility has cared for an infant born while the mother was receiving treatment.

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VOASELA held a grand opening for the facility at 1801 Canal St. in November 2025. Canal Pointe includes 31 private rooms where mothers and children can stay together during treatment.

The program is designed to address a gap in substance use treatment for mothers who might otherwise face separation from their children while receiving residential care. In addition to behavioral health treatment, Canal Pointe provides case management, parenting support, recovery coaching, life-skills training and stabilization services. VOASELA also partnered with DePaul Community Health Centers to provide medication-assisted treatment on site.

VOASELA said keeping mothers and children together is central to the treatment model, allowing women to address their recovery while maintaining family stability. The organization has projected that Canal Pointe could eventually serve approximately 150 to 200 mothers and children annually.

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Humana has been involved with the project since its development. In addition to the Humana Foundation’s $1 million investment, VOASELA has said it is working with the insurer on a value-based reimbursement model intended to support the long-term sustainability of the treatment program.

Following Rechtin’s visit, Humana said its investment and partnership with VOASELA are helping women, children and families gain access to care, support and stability.