Hub International Announces Partnership with Louisiana Insurance Agency

CHICAGO (press release) – Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired the assets of FGLP Equity Partners, LLC dba Demarie Insurance Agency (Demarie Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Demarie Insurance is a full-service insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance. The Demarie Insurance team will join Hub Gulf South.

“We are excited Demarie Insurance is joining Hub,” said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. “Their expertise will enhance the value we deliver to clients and reflects our dedication to strengthening our presence in the region.”

Principal Aric Pohorelsky and the Demarie Insurance team will join Hub Gulf South.

“We look forward to working alongside our new teammates and tapping into Hub’s extensive resources and industry expertise to further drive better outcomes for our clients,” said Pohorelsky.

Demarie Insurance will be referred to as Demarie Insurance, a Hub International company.

About Hub’s M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.