Hub International Acquires Swanson Insurance Agency

NEW ORLEANS — Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has announced the acquisition of New Orleans-based Swanson Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, Swanson is headquartered on Elysian Fields in Gentilly. Its seven-person team will join Hub Gulf South, bringing the number of Hub employees in the region to 199.

“We are excited Swanson Insurance Agency is joining Hub,” said Shaun Norris, president of Hub Gulf South, in a press release. “They are a great addition to our growing team. Their experience will benefit clients and underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the region.”

“We are thrilled to become part of Hub,” said Donna Swanson, owner of Swanson Insurance Agency. “We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and leveraging the firm’s resources and deep industry knowledge to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Swanson Insurance Agency will renamed Swanson Insurance Agency, a Hub International Company.

Agency Brokerage Consultants served as financial advisor to Swanson Insurance Agency for the transaction.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International provides risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. It has more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America.