HRI Hospitality Expands Portfolio with Hilton

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – HRI Hospitality, LLC (“HRIH”) has announced the addition of the 252-room Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue to its growing portfolio of lifestyle and legacy-driven hotels.

“The Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is a natural addition to our growing portfolio and reflects our strong belief in the long-term performance of the New Orleans market,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer. “New Orleans is our hometown and given our deep roots and decades of experience in the city, we understand this market as well as anyone. We’re proud to create the next chapter for this iconic hotel and look forward to enhancing the guest experience while honoring its storied past.”

Originally constructed in 1926 as the Louisiana Masonic Temple, Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is a Neo-Gothic architectural gem and one of the city’s earliest skyscrapers. The property is listed with Historic Hotels of America and offers a sophisticated blend of heritage and contemporary comfort, including 24 suites, 32 Executive Level rooms and expansive corner guest rooms.

Located in New Orleans’ Central Business District, Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue offers over 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the historic Grand Chapel and restored ballrooms, ideal for weddings, social events and corporate gatherings. Onsite amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, business center, inviting lobby with ample lounge seating, valet parking and pet-friendly accommodations.

In early 2026, the hotel will embark on an extensive, property-wide repositioning led and overseen by HRI Hospitality’s in-house construction management team, HCI Construction. The renovation will encompass all public areas, meeting and event spaces, and guest rooms, including the addition of multiple new, expansive presidential suites and a new lobby bar. A key objective of the project is to uncover and celebrate the storied history of the building while reimagining its design. The transformation will integrate the 1926 landmark with modern comforts and amenities to ensure that the hotel remains both historically significant and future-forward.

The property is also home to Luke, a brasserie-style restaurant featuring a contemporary take on classic Southern and French cuisine. The restaurant was originally conceived by Executive Chef and Owner John Besh.

About HRI Hospitality

With a 40-year legacy, HRI Hospitality (“HRIH“) has meticulously constructed a robust lodging and mixed-use platform under the seasoned leadership team’s guidance. The company currently owns and manages a diverse portfolio in the nation’s premier lodging markets, actively engaging in development, acquisitions and third-party management to enhance their offerings. While maintaining an active development pipeline, HRI Hospitality is committed to “Elevating the Urban Experience” for guests.

Managing a portfolio of branded and independent institutional quality hotels in key U.S. markets, the company is an approved operator for all major full- and focused-service brands. Leveraging deep sector expertise and a vast industry network, HRIH’s hotel management platform, HRI Lodging, emphasizes a balanced approach, incorporating People, Profit, and Revenues. With extensive third-party management expertise and an owner’s perspective, HRI is adept at operating properties effectively, solidifying its position as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit http://hrihospitality.com/.

About HRI Lodging

HRI Lodging, LLC (HRIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of HRI Hospitality, LLC, provides hotel management services for both HRI Hospitality owned and third-party property owners. HRI Lodging operates 30 hotels and is an approved operator for premium branded and independent hotels. HRIL employs strong revenue management strategies and optimizes efficiencies to generate significant value across its managed portfolio. For more information, visit www.hrilodging.com.