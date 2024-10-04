HRI Hospitality Appoints Senior Vice President Of Capital Markets

NEW ORLEANS, La. (press release)— HRI Hospitality (“HRIH”) has appointed Adnan B. Virani as the senior vice president of capital markets and investor relations. As HRIH continues to expand their hotel portfolio and navigate recent complex financial landscapes, this strategic appointment reflects the company’s commitment to expanding their strategic growth goals and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adnan to our team,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer at HRI Hospitality, in a press release. “His extensive experience in fostering relationships, raising capital, and structuring investment funds with key partners will be instrumental in driving our long-term growth goals as we continue to focus on a value-add investment and lifestyle focused development platform.

Virani will be raising equity and expanding HRI Hospitality’s financial partnerships and strategies to maximize market investment and development opportunities. With a focus on developing new capital relationships and platforms, securing funding for specific projects, and overseeing reporting and compliance requirements, he will lead the charge in developing a long-term capital raising network to support the continued success and long-term growth of HRI Hospitality.

Virani brings diverse and dynamic experience to the HRIH team, having recently served as the director of investor relations at FD Stonewater, LP where his primary focus was designing and leading business plans for distribution across institutional and wealth channels. Prior to this, he was the head of consultant relations and institutional strategist for Truist Financial Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s degree from Harvard Graduate School of Education, both in management.