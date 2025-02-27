HRI Hospitality Appoints New C-Suite Staff

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (press release) – HRI Hospitality (“HRIH”), has announced the appointment of Lior Sekler as the company’s first chief commercial officer (CCO). As HRIH continues to expand its national hotel portfolio, this strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, market expansion, and delivering exceptional financial performance.

In his new role, Sekler will lead HRIH’s newly formed Commercial Services Organization, driving revenue growth, expanding market presence, building strategic partnerships, streamlining marketing and sales, and optimizing distribution channels to ensure long-term profitability and competitive advantage. Sekler’s leadership will be instrumental in aligning all commercial service disciplines and ensuring each organization is optimizing efforts, positioning HRIH for continued success in an evolving hospitality landscape.

“We are thrilled to elevate Lior into this pivotal leadership role,” said Gary Gutierrez, chief operating officer. “His expertise in revenue strategy, brand positioning, and market innovation will be a game-changer as we refine our commercial approach and continue redefining hospitality experiences for our guests.”

- Sponsors -

Sekler brings a wealth of experience to this new division within the HRIH team, having recently served as the senior vice president of revenue management, where he oversaw revenue strategy, ensuring the company’s pricing, inventory control and distribution strategies were maximized to drive profitability and compete in the market. Prior to joining HRIH, Sekler held senior revenue leadership positions at top hotels and resorts across the country. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration and management from Cornell University.

About HRI Hospitality

With a 40-year legacy, HRI Hospitality (“HRIH“) has meticulously constructed a robust lodging and mixed-use platform under the seasoned leadership team’s guidance. The company currently owns and manages a diverse portfolio in the nation’s premier lodging markets, actively engaging in development, acquisitions and third-party management to enhance their offerings. While maintaining an active development pipeline, HRI Hospitality is committed to “Elevating the Urban Experience” for guests.

Managing a portfolio of branded and independent institutional quality hotels in key U.S. markets, the company is an approved operator for all major full- and focused-service brands. Leveraging deep sector expertise and a vast industry network, HRIH’s hotel management platform, HRI Lodging, emphasizes a balanced approach, incorporating People, Profit, and Revenues. With extensive third-party management expertise and an owner’s perspective, HRI is adept at operating properties effectively, solidifying its position as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry.