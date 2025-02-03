Touro Shakspeare Home in Algiers to be Revitalized

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – HRI Communities (HRIC) announced that they have closed on $6 million of financing from the City of New Orleans and officially launched the first phase of the stabilization of the Touro Shakspeare Home, a former nursing home and almshouse in Algiers, long blighted since Hurricane Katrina. Landis Construction will serve as the general contractor with completion of the initial stabilization phase to occur in summer 2025. HCI Architecture (HCIA) will serve as Architect of Record.

Per his last wishes, local benefactor Judah Touro provided funding in his will for the creation of a then-modern-day almshouse under the condition that it will forever remain in service for the city’s disadvantaged. Honoring the legacy of Mr. Touro and crediting Mayor Shakspeare for his support of the project, the Touro Shakspeare Home was completed in 1933. Still today, the property’s use is restricted to that of an almshouse. With a track record of extensive success with public/private partnerships that result in high-quality affordable housing, HRIC plans to transform the historic property into an independent living senior community that, consistent with historical intentions, provides for those who need housing most urgently.

“We are thrilled to begin work on the Touro Shakspeare project and cannot wait to breathe life back into this architecturally and historically significant building,” said HRI Communities President, Josh Collen. “HRIC’s development approach is guided by inspiration and purpose which will present low-income senior New Orleans residents with the promise and opportunity in this gem of a historic property. We cannot wait for our outstanding contracting partner, Landis Construction, to get started.”

- Sponsors -

“Landis Construction is honored to be the contractor for this beautiful and historic building,” said Anne Teague Landis, CEO, Landis Construction. “The project offers a wonderful coincidence of our passions for historic restoration and community building. We are grateful to the City and HRI Communities for the opportunity.”

“HCI Architecture is excited to be part of the restoration of this wonderful, but severely distressed historic building,” said Roger Freibert, President, HCIA. “ It presents a unique and challenging design opportunity to seamlessly integrate best practices for storm resilience, energy efficiency, and modern technology and amenities while restoring the building’s historic fabric, ensuring a high quality and sustainable living environment for its new residents.”

Site History

With the first Bywater and Uptown iterations of the Touro almshouse disrupted first by the Civil War, then by fire, and later by demolition to make way for neighborhood growth, the board of directors looked towards relocating the facility. In 1927, they worked with the city to purchase 42 acres in Algiers at a cost of $40,000.

With backing by Mayor Joseph Shakspeare, in 1929, local architect William R. Burk was hired to design the new almshouse for 200 residents. Burk’s Neo-Classical Revival and Jacobethan Revival-style design incorporated wings for men and women, which were separated by a non-denominational chapel, boiler room and kitchen. Construction commenced in December of 1932, led by contractors Caldwell Brothers and Bond Brothers. The three-story building was dedicated on October 26, 1933, cost $228,000 to construct and had space to care for approximately 175 residents.

The impressive structure remained in operation for 72 years – first as the city almshouse, and later as a senior care facility owned by the City of New Orleans and managed by Touro Shake­speare, Inc. In 2005, in the days preceding Hurricane Katrina, 120 residents were successfully evacuated. Due to extensive storm damage, they were never able to resume occupancy of the building, and it has remained vacant ever since.

- Sponsors -

“The Preservation Resource Center is thrilled that HRIC has secured the financing to restore this important historic structure, and that its transformation will hold true to the original intent of the structure – caring for seniors,” said Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. “HRIC has a reputation for excellence in carefully restoring historic structures and beautifully outfitting them for modern day, and this project will be no exception. For years now, they have sought to do this project right, honoring the history and architecture of the site. Their persistence and patience to secure financing and make this a reality is nothing short of amazing. We are grateful to them for bringing back and honoring this important piece of New Orleans history.”

“This project is a win for Algiers and for our seniors,” said District C Councilman Freddie King III. “Restoring the Touro Shakspeare Home will breathe new life into this historic building while creating affordable housing for those who need it most. It’s a perfect example of how we can honor our past while investing in our community’s future. I’m proud to support efforts that preserve our history and provide opportunities for our residents to thrive.”

Two-Phase Development Approach

The initial Stabilization Phase aims to structurally stabilize the building, thus making its comprehensive renovation feasible in terms of safety and preservation. Including scope to weatherproof the building and replace compromised areas of the structure, the immediate objectives will be to protect the building from further damage while also safeguarding the property’s architectural and cultural historical significance.

Completion of the stabilization work will clear the path for the additional investment needed to comprehensively rehabilitate the property and create 52 high-quality, one-bedroom apartments within the historic three-story, 72,575 square foot building. Combining restoration of historic features with the modernization of building systems, the planned renovation introduces the latest standards for efficiency, comfort, and convenience to the historic fabric inherent to the property. Amenities will include on-site parking, restoration of the once stunning chapel for a community center, heavily gardened open-air courtyards, and spacious grounds providing a truly New Orleans combination of open green space and shaded oak tree canopies. The improvements will create ideal living spaces and community areas providing for residents’ private, social, and contemplative enjoyment within a newly appreciated historic landmark.

Informed by an understanding of a community’s potential vulnerabilities design/construction features and property management plans/policies reflect a focus on disaster resilience. Including fortified roof systems, a back-up generator, storm-rated windows/doors, and flood-hardy construction, the construction and operation of the new Touro Shakspeare has been planned in consultation with the City to draw from the best practices of FEMA, HUD, LHC and OCD, as well as Enterprise Green Communities and an IBHS Fortified roof standards.

Recognizing the housing crisis facing New Orleans’ senior households, and respecting the property’s well-intentioned use restrictions, the project will remain driven by legacy, as all 52 units will be available to elderly households at deeply affordable rents not exceeding 30% of their income.